Pettis County, MO

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 7, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 5 days ago
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Late Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies and the K9 Unit responded to a verbal disturbance outside the Chancez R Bar...

kmmo.com

ARRESTS MADE FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Three arrests were made after the execution of a search warrant on Friday, June 10, in Pettis County. According to the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 1:19 p.m., members of the Tactical Entry Unit and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue to serve a search warrant related to a drug investigation. The search warrant stemmed from a two-month investigation by members of the Crime Resolution Unit into the distribution of methamphetamine.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 10, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 South Limit Avenue, for a reported trespassing incident. The suspect was found and had a trespass warning prior to this incident. Judith Leigh Denney, 55, of Warsaw, was arrested for Trespassing in the 1st Degree. Denney was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.
SEDALIA, MO
kchi.com

Additional Arrests By the Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Department

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent arrests. Two of Livingston County’s Most Wanted were recently arrested. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on June 9th by authorities in California on a warrant for alleged Rape or Attempted Rape-1st degree. Bond is denied by the court. Mr. Buss has been on our Most Wanted list since March 11th of this year. He will be extradited as soon as possible.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Accidents and investigations are in the report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Thursday. Chillicothe officers responded to 91 calls for service. 3:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Bryan St. Officers discovered there was a physical assault and arrested a 49-year-old man for domestic assault. The man was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Most Wanted Man Captured

A 22-year-old from Lake Ozark wanted for failing to obey a judge’s order on several charges and failure to appear on several other cases is now in custody. Brayden Anthony Burns had been placed on the “Most Wanted” list in Camden County.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 169 injures Cameron woman

A Cameron woman was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Buchanan County on Friday morning, June 10th in which two Gower residents were injured. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 71-year-old Russell Plummer of Gower, sustained moderate injuries, and his passenger, 70-year-old Diana Plummer of Gower, received serious injuries. The Plummers were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Motorcycle-Deer Collision Sends Cameron Man to Hospital

CAMERON, MO – A motorcycle accident in Clinton County sent a Cameron man to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year old Shane McQueen was riding his Harley Davidson on Route A, 5 miles southwest of Cameron around 2:20 in the afternoon when a deer ran into his path. McQueen attempted to stop but was unable to do so and struck the deer.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Two from Rolla injured after pickup strikes rear of military vehicle in Macon County

Two Rolla residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck hit the rear of a slow-moving military vehicle in southern Macon County. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Patrick Johnston, was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. An eleven-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The operator of the multi-purpose military vehicle, 29-year-old Brandon John of Independence, was not reported hurt.
MACON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One man arrested after Pettis County authorities find bag of meth tossed in toilet at his home

One man is arrested after authorities in Pettis County serve a search warrant at a home following a two-month long drug investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment in the 6600 block of East Highway 50 Thursday. The Sheriff says when authorities entered the home, Jonathan Johnson, 36, tried to flee. He fell near the toilet and tossed a bag of methamphetamine in the toilet bowl, but it stayed afloat.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

THREE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Three men were arrested after a traffic stop in Sedalia on Tuesday, June 7. According to a press release from the Sedalia Police Department, Crime Resolution Unit detectives noticed a passenger in the back seat trying to hide his face and provide a false name. He was found to be 41-year-old David J. Dotson with an active Morgan County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, with a $100,000 cash or surety bond.
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident

Driver arrested in pursuit in Springfield recently released from prison for deadly pursuit. Harrison, Ark. Police Department searching for a man with multiple arrest warrants. The Springfield-Greene County Health and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks partnered to make Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services more accessible for families near the O’Reilly Center for Hope..
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County Sheriff announces the arrest of three fugitives

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announces the recent arrest of three fugitives, including one who allegedly fled to California to avoid being arrested. Fifty-eight-year-old Todd Michael Buss of Chillicothe was arrested by authorities in California on June 9th on a Livingston County warrant for alleged felony first-degree rape or attempted rape. Bond was denied by the court. Buss will be extradited once he has completed the out-of-state extradition process. He had been on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list since March 11th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Moniteau County man found dead in Osage Beach

A missing Moniteau County man is found, dead, in Osage Beach. Robin Lietzke was reported missing Tuesday after his family hadn’t seen him for two days. The family said Lietzke had left in his truck without his cell phone Sunday morning. The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office says foul play...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after ejected in UTV accident

CASS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Saturday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Polaris UTV driven by Derek W. Scott, 26, Strasburg, was southbound on South Shimel Road just north of East 187th Street. The UTV had a...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

More Charges Added To Eugene Woman Following Wreck & Arrest

A Eugene woman is facing numerous charges following a crash between an SUV and a Go-Cart in Miller County. According to the Highway Patrol, it happened Wednesday on Tannis Ridge Road near Dam View Drive around 9AM. The Patrol reports that 37-year-old Jerry Catron was turning the go-cart left onto...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Man Injured After Truck Enters Creek, Strikes Tree

A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 47-year-old Thomas G. Lee of Knob Noster, was at 1256 NE 75th Road at 5;34 p.m., when when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and into a creek and struck a tree before coming to rest.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
