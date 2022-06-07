ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Heading Back to Court Amid Claims He Assaulted Film Crew Member

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gregg "Rocky" Brooks—who worked as a location manager on Depp's film "City of Lies"—has accused the actor of punching him during a dispute on the 2017...

slyteacher2
5d ago

ok why wait 5 years to sue? This smells like a set up to me just as the other one. When something happens you file immediately not wait 5 years

286
Dave West
5d ago

Why would someone punch someone twice in the rib cage then offer the guy $100,000 to punch Johnny in the face? This makes no sense. So if I punch someone 5 years ago and they didn't press charges they can turn around and sue me? Where is the proof other than others saying it happened? If you don't file charges there is no crime.

114
EB
5d ago

OMG can these people just leave Johnny alone already, it looks like they just want money. Camille I hope you get the case. #TeamJohnnyDepp

129
