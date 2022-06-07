ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How do warehouse clubs keep gas prices down?

By Caitlyn Shelton, Evan Lambert
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nJuE_0g36sIW600

( NewsNation ) — As Americans see new record highs at gas stations across the country, many are rethinking where they fill up their tanks.

The average cost to fill up jumped 25 cents in just one week, smashing records at nearly $4.87 a gallon Monday, according to AAA. It’s double the price of gas when President Joe Biden took office. A gallon of regular gas at the time cost on average $2.38 per gallon in January 2021.

As the Biden administration tries to tame inflation, some say it’s been hard to find significant savings anywhere. But experts tell NewsNation that wholesale club stores Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club can be some of the best bets for cheaper gas.

Oil industry consultant Andrew Lipow says it’s partially due to good negotiating, as well as volume — the club stores buy so much gas, they can get it for less than competitors.

“The sheer amount of volume that they sell allows them to be cheaper than the convenience store that you might see at the corner,” Lipow said.

Find the cheapest gas in your area with our GAS PRICE TRACKER

Lipow also says it’s a good marketing move. If stores can reel consumers in with cheaper gas, in some cases as much as 70 cents less than state averages, those people might buy more inside the stores.

Experts tell NewsNation that even if a consumer isn’t buying groceries or big ticket items at a club warehouse, an annual membership at $60 may be worth it if at least six gallons of gas are bought each week at 20 cents a gallon less than competitors.

“I think we’re in for a sustained period of higher gasoline and diesel prices and the consumer is going to have to look around for these club memberships or these programs with the grocery stores in order to save money going forward,” Lipow said.

Still, it depends on how much gas someone buys and how much lower the wholesale club’s price is at the time, he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

National gas price average spikes to $5 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The national average gas price in the United States has surpassed $5 per gallon for the first time ever, according to Gasbuddy. Gas prices have surged in the recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen by over 25 million barrels since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KOLR10 News

Gas prices continue to spike in the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gas prices continue to be one of the biggest topics of conversation, and gas prices seem to be hitting a new record average per gallon every day. Gas prices have surged in the recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen by over 25 million barrels since the start of March amidst […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman charged with stabbing a 73-year-old man several times

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Phelps County deputies responded to South Highway 68 in St. James, Missouri, for a reported stabbing. When deputies arrived they discovered a 73-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to Phelps Health and later University Hospital, Columbia, Missouri, with serious injuries. Law enforcement […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gas Stations#Americans#Newsnation
KOLR10 News

Escaped Southwest MO inmate captured in Wyoming

MILLS, WY. – According to KSN in Wichita, one of the inmates who escaped from the Barry County, Missouri Jail last Friday has been found in Wyoming. Christopher Allen Blevins was found in Mills Wyoming and is being held in the Natrona County Jail in Casper, Wyoming. A woman with Blevins was released, according to Wallace […]
MILLS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
KOLR10 News

Man arrested in Aurora after running from officers

AURORA, Mo. – A man has been arrested in Aurora after running from probation and parole officers. After learning he was wanted, the man ran and in an on-foot chase for about 20 minutes before being apprehended by the Aurora-Marionville Police Department. Clay Richardson is charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession […]
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested for trying to smother neighbor in her sleep

ROLLA, Mo. – Rolla Police officers responded to a reported assault at about 2 am on June 9. According to a release from the Rolla Police Department, a woman reported that her 75-year-old neighbor had entered her home and tried to smother her with a pillow while she was sleeping. The woman said she was […]
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy