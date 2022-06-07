ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Johnny Depp joins TikTok after trial win, gains over 3M followers despite having no videos

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5snh_0g36sBL100

Editors Note: A previous version of this story listed Depp’s age incorrectly. This version has been updated with his correct age.

( WXIN ) — Fresh off of his win in a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is entering new territory: TikTok.

Sometime on Monday, the TikTok account @johnnydepp was created. As of Tuesday morning, no videos had been posted, but the account already had 3.2 million followers and counting.

TikTok users posted reaction and discussion videos daily during the six-week trial, many in support of the 58-year-old actor. #Justiceforjohnnydepp videos currently have 20.2 billion views on TikTok, while #justiceforamberheard videos have 86.3 million views.

Depp awarded $10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Depp was awarded $10 million in the libel lawsuit over an op-ed piece Heard, 36, wrote in the Washington Post. Although Depp was never named in the article, Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp alleged that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

A jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her countersuit against Depp, finding that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police.

Besides joining TikTok, Depp has celebrated his court victory publicly by performing with Jeff Beck in England and spending more than $60,000 on dinner at an Indian restaurant there, according to Indian news outlet The Indian Express .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD releases statement on employee deaths

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District has released a statement following the death of two district employees. Friday morning, San Benito PD responded to a two-vehicle crash. As a result of the crash, two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials later confirmed the men as San Benito […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Mercedes superintendent interfered with improper relationship investigation

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police have provided additional details on the arrest of the Mercedes ISD superintendent. Carolyn Mendiola was arrested on June 3 on charges of interference with public duties, according to Hidalgo County Records. Mercedes PD told ValleyCentral that the charge stems from Mendiola interfering with an investigation into an improper relationship […]
MERCEDES, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD employees die in crash

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department is investigating a crash that left two school district employees dead Friday. Friday morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m. San Benito PD officers responded to the 27000 block of State Highway 345 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. According to an initial investigation, it is believed […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police are currently working on a major crash on the expressway northbound between F street and Lincoln Avenue exit. Harlingen PD told ValleyCentral that the accident involved a motorcycle, and one individual died as a result of their injuries. Police say traffic is backed up at this time and urge […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#England#Johnnydepp#The Washington Post
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after SWAT Team, deputies execute search warrant

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and deputies executed a search warrant at a house suspected of being used to distribute drugs. Sonny Zuniga, 30, was arrested on two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Rick’ Villarreal wins Palmview mayor election

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Palmview has re-elected Ricardo “Rick” Villarreal as mayor. Villarreal won the June 11 election with 929 votes to Sarabia’s 864 votes. Villarreal won with 51.7 percent of the election total. Villareal was originally elected as Mayor in 2018. Prior to holding the title of Mayor, Villareal served the […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

Family shot at 23 times in drive-by shooting, suspects wanted

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in which a residence was shot at over 20 times. On Thursday, June 9, deputies responded to Avenida Florencia, in Cameron Park in reference to a shooting, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies made contact […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD officer arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Police Department Officer has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI.) The Edinburg Police Department informed the Mcallen Police Department of the arrest Friday morning, according to a press release. McAllen PD Officer, Danny Leal has been charged with a DWI. Leal served as a police officer for McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

MERCEDES PD: Wanted suspect in custody

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes Police arrested a man for aggravated assault (family violence) with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint. According to authorities, on June 4 at around 11 a.m. police officers responded to the 700 block of West Business 83 in reference to an assault. When officers arrived they made contact with a […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for assault of a pregnant person

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for a man charged with assault of a pregnant person. Rick Anthony Perez, 24, was last seen in Mission, according to HCSO. He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, weighing 190 pounds, and a height of five feet, five inches. Those […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Cancer disappears from all 12 participants in treatment study

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cancer vanished in a small-scale study in which all 12 participants showed complete remission. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, involved the use of a drug called dostarlimab. Dostarlimab is an “anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody,” and it was administered every three weeks for six months to those with […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mass swearing-in planned for terminally ill 10-year-old

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A mass swearing-in is planned for a terminally ill 10-year-old at the Mercedes Livestock Show Arena. Devarjeye “DJ” Daniel from Hubble, Texas is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer, but that has not stopped the brave 10-year-old from setting big goals. In an effort to honor Abigail Arias, a 7-year-old girl […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT to close Edinburg to Harlingen overpass, reopen McAllen overpass

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A press conference was held Thursday morning to give an update on the ongoing interchange road construction in Pharr.  The $303 million project is being built by contractor Dragados/Pulice Joint Venture and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.  Texas Department of Transportation public information says later this […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy