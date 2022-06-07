Dubuque City Council Changes Their Mind on Five Flags Expansion

A soap-opera comedy with a flavoring of English playwright Noël Coward will be premiering in the Five Flags Center's Bijou Room on Friday, June 3rd. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher and loosely based on true events, Ten Chimneys revolves around Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, two Broadway legends who retreat to their summer estate in Wisconsin of the same name. The two collaborate with other actors and family members as they work on a Chekov play while the onset of a romantic triangle starts to mirror their source of inspiration.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO