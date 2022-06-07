Beef ... it's what's for everybody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, is now accepting applications for its statewide Folklife Apprenticeship Program. The program supports West Virginia master traditional artists or tradition bearers working with qualified apprentices on a year-long in-depth apprenticeship in their cultural expression or traditional art form. These apprenticeships of traditional music, dance, craft, foodways, storytelling, and more—in any cultural community in the Mountain State—facilitate the transmission of techniques and artistry of the forms as well as their histories and traditions. The award amount totals to $3,500; $3,000 to support the master artist and $500 to cover the costs of tools and materials for the apprentice. Artists and their proposed apprentice must apply together. Applications and guidelines are available at wvhumanities.org/folklifeapprenticeships or by calling state folklorist Jennie Williams at (304)346-8500. Applications are due August 1, 2022.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO