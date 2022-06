Despite the absence of Tyrann Mathieu, No. 32 on the Chiefs defense will maintain prominence for the 2022 season and beyond. Entering his second season, Nick Bolton is set to become the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker and the unit's primary signal caller. Befittingly enough, as Bolton earns new responsibilities and grows into a leadership role, he will be doing so wearing a number that has thrived with those burdens the past three seasons in Kansas City.

