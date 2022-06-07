ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Should U.S. swap ‘Merchant of Death’ for Griner?

By Ashleigh Banfield, Elizabeth Jassin
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAzWl_0g36oUR400

( NewsNation ) — In an effort to free U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, the United States government has reportedly offered to swap her for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Bout is best known as “the Merchant of Death,” and he’s currently locked up in Illinois.

Negotiations are in the early stages, according to a non-government source in a position to know, Forbes reported . Russian customs officials accused Griner of carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. The U.S. State Department says she has been “wrongfully detained.”

NBA players show support, petition to bring Brittney Griner home

“National security is a team sport always, but especially in this sort of situation,” national security and global affairs expert Laura Ballman said during an appearance Monday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqOxP_0g36oUR400
    FILE – Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Chicago Sky’s Azura Stevens (30) during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Brittney Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

Griner’s legions of supporters want her back at any cost.

However, the decision comes with some controversy.

U.S. authorities say Victor has been trafficking arms since the 1990s to dictators and terrorist groups all over the world.

In 2008, he was arrested in Thailand for trying to sell hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, and thousands of assault rifles, that were destined to shoot down U.S. pilots.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nE2yE_0g36oUR400
    WHITE PLAINS, NY – NOVEMBER 16: In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, former Soviet military officer and arms trafficking suspect Viktor Bout (C) deplanes after arriving at Westchester County Airport November 16, 2010 in White Plains, New York. Bout was extradited from Thailand to the U.S. to face terrorism charges after a final effort by Russian diplomats to have him released failed. (Photo by U.S. Department of Justice via Getty Images)

Bout was extradited to the U.S. where he was convicted and sentenced to 25 years, and he’s been behind bars ever since.

“What we have to understand is that Victor Bout was active reserve. That means he was operating, with the permission at least, of Russian intelligence,” former CIA officer Bob Baer said on “Banfield.”

Baer, a frequent law enforcement analyst and the author of the “ The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin’s Russia , said that if we don’t trade (Bout) for Griner now, she will spend many years in jail.

Wins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe

Ballman added that this situation in particular is clearly a heightened situation.

“Swaps happen all the time. They don’t always happen in times of war,” Ballman said. “If the team of national security experts decides that now is the time to swap him, then they’ve assessed that he has been debriefed. Put him back out on the street, but is he really going to be that useful? Now that we know his entire network?”

“All I can say, is there is a trade, and something else happens. As an American, you are at risk getting thrown in a Russian jail for no reason at all. Basically, stay away from Moscow,” Baer added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
WTWO/WAWV

SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Monrovia 16-year-old missing

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: This statewide Silver Alert has been canceled. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Zeviah Harwell, a 16-year-old white male, 6 foot tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts. Zeviah is […]
MONROVIA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Arms Trafficking#Russian#The U S State Department#Newsnation#Phoenix Mercury
WTWO/WAWV

Judge accepts plea deal for Indiana teacher who slapped teen

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A judge on Thursday accepted a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence for a retired northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face. Former Jimtown High School sociology teacher Michael Hosinski entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury in […]
ELKHART, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Federal government could seek death penalty for Meehan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A federal judge has ordered the government to decide by late July if it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. The judge set a pre-trial status conference in the case of Shane Meehan for July 28. Meehan was indicted […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

How will a vacant building on Wabash Ave. be used?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It once served as a bank and the former headquarters for the Terre Haute Police Department. But, for the last several months a building on Wabash Ave. has sat vacant. Recently, WDG Construction, a group out of Indianapolis, has proposed building a new two-story apartment complex. It will feature 100 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
WTWO/WAWV

2 RHIT Softball players suspended over on-field offensive comments aimed at opponents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman confirms that two softball players have been suspended indefinitely from its team for violating the student code of conduct. In a statement, the college says it was made aware on April 4 that two of it’s softball players made offensive and derogatory comments toward players on Oberlin’s softball team. […]
WTWO/WAWV

Lakers season ends in Final Four

JASPER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Shakamak Lakers season came to an end on Saturday afternoon with a 12-3 loss to Tecumseh. Brady Yeryar had two RBI’s and Owen Cox added the other for Shakamak. Head coach Jeremy Yeryar says it’s a tough loss to swallow. “The kids they’re the ones that make it all worth […]
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Heartbreak for Miners at Semi-State

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Jamari Pamplin’s walk-off in the bottom of the 7th gives Centerville a 6-5 win over Linton in 2A Semi-State Saturday. The Miners took the lead in the top of the inning on Jaxon Walker’s single, 5-4. However, the Dogs loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning thanks to an […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy