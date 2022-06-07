ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Criminal group making large purchases with stolen credit cards in the South, FBI says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Scott Den Herder
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWdCZ_0g36oSfc00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) – A criminal group operating in the South is making large purchases with stolen credit cards and then hiring unsuspecting people online to transport the merchandise, according to the FBI’s Charlotte Division.

So far this year, the group has used stolen credit cards to make purchases at more than 100 businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky, said Shelley Lynch, public affairs specialist with FBI Charlotte Division.

“The main red flag of it is that they’re calling over the phone and just giving a credit card number. So since businesses are not seeing these people in person and they can’t verify that that credit card belongs to that person by verifying that I.D.,” she said.

In the scheme, tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores have been scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said.

Do you have unclaimed money in Indiana?

“They’re posting job sites online and they are hiring people to drive to these businesses, pick up these large purchases, sometimes transfer them to other states, and then they’re paying them with a cash app. And the people who are driving and picking these up, these items don’t even know that they have picked up items that weren’t paid for properly and legally,” she said.

Before the credit card transaction is flagged as fraudulent, the group pays someone to pick it up and take it to another state to be resold, she said.

Days later, the victimized businesses learn the sales were fraudulent, she said.

“In each case, we believe the same group of criminals are using stolen credit cards. They’re calling over the phone to different types of businesses that typically will sell like large ticket items — so high ticket items. And they will make a large purchase and then hire someone to go pick up that purchase before the businesses realize that the credit card numbers are stolen,” said Lynch.

The thieves are hiring people to transport the stolen goods across state lines with large utility trailers and trucks.

In addition to businesses being targeted, individuals who have credit card numbers stolen are seeing large purchases on their bills. Typically, they can work with their own credit card company to get that reversed, she said.

Another red flag, according to Lynch, is if someone is trying to hire you for a transportation job that sounds too good to be true or strange, it could be the criminal group, she said.

Raskin says Jan. 6 panel has found more on Trump than ‘incitement’

“Some of the things that are kind of odd about [the transportation] jobs, the job ad [posted by thieves] specifically, is that they’re asking these folks to go and either rent a box truck so that they can go get a large shipment of items,” she said. “They’re asking them in some cases to use their own vehicles, and so that is another kind of red flag that it doesn’t seem like maybe it’s necessarily a legitimate job.”

The FBI is warning businesses about this scheme because, at this point, it’s already been seen more than a hundred times across eight states in just a few months, she said.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation. Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Judge accepts plea deal for Indiana teacher who slapped teen

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A judge on Thursday accepted a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence for a retired northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face. Former Jimtown High School sociology teacher Michael Hosinski entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury in […]
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
WTWO/WAWV

Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history said in his first extensive comments, published Thursday, that he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Credit Card#Fraud#Fbi Charlotte Division
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana governor appoints Molter new Supreme Court justice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has appointed state appeals court judge Derek Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court to replace Justice Steven David who retires this fall. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that he has chosen Molter for the upcoming vacancy on the state’s highest court. Molter was among three finalists selected in April by […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Officers come together to support Special Olympics Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Officers from across the state gathered at Indiana State University to raise funds for the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games. Indiana State University Police Sergeant Jacquelyn Smith said the Summer Games started in Terre Haute. “The Summer Games started here in Terre Haute at ISU by a professor many years […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Tackling the dropping rate of students attending higher education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Just 53% of high school graduates from the class of 2020 pursued higher education beyond high school. That’s according to data from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. The Commission met Thursday at Indiana State University. How to address a decline in the college-going rate was among the topics discussed. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
WTWO/WAWV

Pritzker signs bill to increase mental health workforce

CHICAGO (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday Gov. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 3617 aimed at addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois and increasing access to high-quality mental health services across the State. The bill temporarily allows professional licensees out of practice for less than five years to reactivate their license with the Illinois Department […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

$1 million in funding available for area small businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thrive West Central says their Revolving Loan Fund now has $1,000,000 in available lending capital after receiving a grant. The Economic Development Administration recently granted $800,000 with local community partners contributing $200,000 in matching funds. The Revolving Loan Fund was established in 2021 and is known as Spark. Spark provides […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy