Future released his highly-anticipated album I NEVER LIKED YOU on April 29, and fans are still listening to it like it just came out last week. The excitement came before any song was released, as the cover art gave people an impression of what kind of album this would be. Future has been the poster child for being “toxic” and him sitting in the car with a sleep mask on shows that he doesn’t care about anything that’s going on in the moment.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO