ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Criminal group making large purchases with stolen credit cards in the South, FBI says

By Scott Den Herder, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfePV_0g36kVSd00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) – A criminal group operating in the South is making large purchases with stolen credit cards and then hiring unsuspecting people online to transport the merchandise, according to the FBI’s Charlotte Division.

So far this year, the group has used stolen credit cards to make purchases at more than 100 businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky, said Shelley Lynch, public affairs specialist with FBI Charlotte Division.

“The main red flag of it is that they’re calling over the phone and just giving a credit card number. So since businesses are not seeing these people in person and they can’t verify that that credit card belongs to that person by verifying that I.D.,” she said.

In the scheme, tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores have been scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said.

As gas cost spikes, how do warehouse clubs keep prices down?

“They’re posting job sites online and they are hiring people to drive to these businesses, pick up these large purchases, sometimes transfer them to other states, and then they’re paying them with a cash app. And the people who are driving and picking these up, these items don’t even know that they have picked up items that weren’t paid for properly and legally,” she said.

Before the credit card transaction is flagged as fraudulent, the group pays someone to pick it up and take it to another state to be resold, she said.

Days later, the victimized businesses learn the sales were fraudulent, she said.

“In each case, we believe the same group of criminals are using stolen credit cards. They’re calling over the phone to different types of businesses that typically will sell like large ticket items — so high ticket items. And they will make a large purchase and then hire someone to go pick up that purchase before the businesses realize that the credit card numbers are stolen,” said Lynch.

The thieves are hiring people to transport the stolen goods across state lines with large utility trailers and trucks.

In addition to businesses being targeted, individuals who have credit card numbers stolen are seeing large purchases on their bills. Typically, they can work with their own credit card company to get that reversed, she said.

Another red flag, according to Lynch, is if someone is trying to hire you for a transportation job that sounds too good to be true or strange, it could be the criminal group, she said.

New turn in cyclist love triangle: Murder suspect spotted

“Some of the things that are kind of odd about [the transportation] jobs, the job ad [posted by thieves] specifically, is that they’re asking these folks to go and either rent a box truck so that they can go get a large shipment of items,” she said. “They’re asking them in some cases to use their own vehicles, and so that is another kind of red flag that it doesn’t seem like maybe it’s necessarily a legitimate job.”

The FBI is warning businesses about this scheme because, at this point, it’s already been seen more than a hundred times across eight states in just a few months, she said.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation. Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

FBI warns businesses in Florida, Georgia, 6 other states of scheme using stolen credit card numbers

The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
natureworldnews.com

Indiana Angler Reels Monster Catfish, Breaks State Record

Indiana fisherman caught a monster catfish in the St Joseph River, a tributary of Lake Michigan, breaking Michigan's state record. Lloyd Tanner, angler from Hobart, Indiana, was fishing along the river when he reeled in the 53.35 pounds, 48 inches long flathead catfish, Newsweek reported. The winning catch follows 2014 Michigan state record-holder Dale Blakley, of Niles, who had caught a 52-pound, 46.02-inch-long fish out of Barron Lake in Cass County.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Credit Card#Murder#Fraud#Fbi Charlotte Division
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
The Associated Press

Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident’s death

A troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration, state inspectors said in a report. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
WIBC.com

Storm Damage Reported Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Several areas across Indiana received storm damage Wednesday night. In Madison County, the Town of Summitville had to shut down briefly after the storm hit around 6 pm. The streets were reopened several hours later. Tom Ecker with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency said at least four homes had damaged windows and damage from trees. An RV was overturned and a mobile home was also destroyed. The roof was blown off Summitville Elementary School.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

74 nursing homes fined up to $50,000 each for reported violations

(The Center Square) – A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to have violated the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIBC.com

Report: Indiana Could Have Summer Blackouts

STATEWIDE–If you want to stay at home more, you could be dealing with summer blackouts in Indiana. A report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) shows the power grid faces a risk of disruption from a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber-attacks, geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain problems.
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy