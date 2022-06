Germany were held to a 1-1 draw with Hungary as both games in Group A3 of the Nations League, the other being England's stalemate with Italy, ended as draws. The goals came in the opening nine minutes with Jonas Hofmann slotting in Germany's equaliser to cancel out Zsolt Nagy's strike in Budapest, after which Hansi Flick's side were unable to find a winner.

