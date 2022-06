A congressional redistricting plan retaining just one majority-Black district in Louisiana appears likely to hold through at least the 2022 midterm elections. Republican legislative leaders expect the challenge to the map they crafted to follow the same path as a similar case in Alabama, where the US Supreme Court stayed an order for two majority-Black districts to be drawn in the months leading up to an election, according to a court filing.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO