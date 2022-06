After a flurry of activity spurred by record-low interest rates, residential mortgage activity has cooled off as interest rates and inflation have climbed. “Refinances, which are a large part of this business, have been done away with completely,” said Michael Lopez, owner and president of Alpha Mortgage. “They’re just gone. Rates rose from the mid-twos to the low-fives.”

