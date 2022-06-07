ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque City Council Changes Their Mind on Five Flags Expansion

By Ken Peiffer
 5 days ago
It turns out there won't be a public vote to decide on the expansion of the Dubuque Five Flags Center after all. Late Monday night, the Dubuque City Council voted 6-0...

Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

