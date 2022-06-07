ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Kim Booster on making a queer, Asian American 'Pride and Prejudice'

By Elise Hu
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Joel Kim Booster vacationed on New York's Fire Island with his friend, comedian Bowen Yang, he brought with him Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice as a beach read....

The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
NPR

Julie Andrews says she's not the squeaky clean lady you might expect

JULIE ANDREWS: (As Mary Poppins) Now then, the qualifications. Item one - a cheery disposition. I am never cross. Item two - rosy cheeks, obviously. Item three - play games, all sorts. Well, I'm sure the children will find my games extremely diverting. BIANCULLI: That's Julie Andrews in 1964's "Mary...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. Asghari's representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple's nuptials. He said: "I am very ecstatic this day has...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NPR

The theme to 'Jurassic Park' hasn't aged a day

You know it. Everybody does. In 1993, composer John Williams' theme for Jurassic Park defied traditional monster-movie musical tropes – instead of horror, Williams wrote a hymn for Steven Spielberg's summer movie smash. And, true to form for Williams, its grand melody has been unforgettable ever since. Related Story:...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

'Benediction' illustrates the impact of WWI on Siegfried Sassoon's haunting poetry

Lt. Siegfried Sassoon was a model British officer decorated for his daring and valor in the trenches of World War I, hailed by the soldiers he commanded as Mad Jack for his audacious nighttime raids. He was also a British gentleman who excelled at cricket and poetry. But while on convalescence from the front, Lt. Sassoon added up all the good men he'd seen lose their lives and decided he could no longer support war. He wrote his commanders a letter to say so. He wasn't court martialed but sent to a country hospital for treatment for his shell shock by doctors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

The Grammy Awards are adding new categories

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Changes are coming to the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy is adding new categories, like for video game music and songwriter of the year, plus a special merit award for best song for social change. The Academy's CEO says the number of categories isn't that important. But after handing out Grammys in 86 competitive categories this year, 91 next year could set the stage for an even longer show celebrating the music industry.
ELECTIONS
NPR

K-pop writer reviews the new BTS album

Journalist and writer Tamar Herman discusses the new songs featured on Proof, the new album from K-pop group BTS. And finally today, the K-pop group BTS has a new album out. It's called "Proof." And like most things the band does, it's already trended on Twitter and has fans buzzing. The album is an anthology comprised of songs spanning the band's nearly decade-long career, but there are also new songs. Tamar Herman writes about K-pop for the South China Morning Post and has a book about the group called "BTS: Blood, Sweat & Tears." We caught up with her to learn a little bit about the new songs on the album.
MUSIC
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #358: Sunday, June 12

Looking for a little help with your daily word puzzle, or the actual solution to the June 12 (358) Wordle? Openers and follow-ups can be easy—routine, even. But when I need to make a third guess after an unproductive start? Now that's tricky. The phonetic alphabet can help here: BRAVO, DELTA, HOTEL, OSCAR, and TANGO are all decent enough words in a pinch, and at the very least help me keep the ball rolling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

