Meet The Old Gays

By Randi Mazzella
Next Avenue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese four friends have become a TikTok sensation by just being themselves. If you are a fan of The Old Gays, you are not alone. The four real-life friends and LGBTQ rights activists have over 6.9 million followers on TikTok and a docuseries in the works. What's the secret...

www.nextavenue.org

Comments

Me Too
5d ago

One of favorite TikTokers . You can say all the nasty comments you please. These humans don’t molest children , pay their own bills, live their chosen lifestyles without harming any humans. They dance , laugh and love. ❤️❤️❤️

Reply(9)
15
K M
5d ago

This is so amazing and makes me so happy. Me, 25 year old lesbian wants to meet and rally with them!!🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈

Reply(6)
14
patricia harris
4d ago

The lord have blessed these people to live this long and they want to serve satan sad and sick

Reply
7
