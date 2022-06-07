ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville, NV

The June 7, 2022, R-C Morning Report

By Kurt Hildebrand
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenoa, Nev. — The Nevada State Contractor’s Board will host a presentation 10 a.m. to noon today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center about keeping seniors safe from construction scams. Main Street Gardnerville is donating a 24.5-inch wide watercolor painted by La Vonne LaTulip Vasick...

mynews4.com

Ask Joe: Is Steamboat Ditch leaking?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Leo Mendelsohn reached out to ask about water that has started accumulating in a field near his neighborhood. The water is collecting near a section of the Steamboat Ditch along Meridian Way which is near Skyline Boulevard. I checked with the city of Reno and...
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Work begins on 203 home project in Carson City

The Andersen Ranch Estates project between Ormsby Boulevard and Mountain Street has begun grubbing. The developer, Christy Corp., is preparing 48 acres to accommodate 203 homes. The controversial project was approved by the Carson City Planning Commission in December 2019. Residents were concerned about density, privacy, traffic, school crowding, and...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

After Uvalde, Furlong speaks to school safety in Carson City

Nineteen children and two teachers died in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The horror of event has touched Carson City, Sheriff Ken Furlong said. “People are afraid. This was an over-the-top horrific event,” he told the Appeal. Though, he added, Carson City is better prepared...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas County legal - 24850

Frontier provides basic residential services for rates from $6.00 - $16.00 for flat rate service. Frontier also provides basic business services for rates from $9.00 -$29.90. Other taxes, fees, and surcharges may apply. Frontier offers single party service, touch-tone, toll blocking, access to long distance, emergency services, operator assistance, and directory assistance. Use of these services may result in additional charges. Budget or economy services also may be available. Frontier offers Lifeline service which is a nontransferable government assistance program that provides a $5.25 discount on the cost of monthly telephone service or $9.25 on eligible broadband or bundled voice and broadband products (where available) and is limited to one discount per household. In addition to Basic Lifeline, individuals living on federally recognized Tribal Lands who meet the eligibility criteria may also qualify for additional monthly discounts through Enhanced Lifeline and up to $100.00 toward installation fees through the Tribal Link-Up program. You may also qualify for an additional state discount where available.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Valley weather blowing hot and cold

Riders on the Carson Valley Days carnival roller coaster won’t experience anything like what’s going on with temperatures over the next few days. Friday is forecast to hit 95 degrees, the warmest temperature so far in 2022, and only 3 degrees off the record of 98 set in 1955.
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dragon Lights Festival returns to May Arboretum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Dragon Lights Festival returns to the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens from July 1 to Aug. 12. It features 42 lantern sculptures made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights. It runs from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. New at Dragon Lights Reno...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County to increase security after vandalism

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Lyon County has seen an increase in vandalism at its facilities and parks and will increase security, the county said Wednesday. The county also asks people to report any vandalism or illegal activity on county property. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office dispatch is at 775-463-6620. Damage includes:
LYON COUNTY, NV
ABC10

Echo Summit detours and repair work | Need to Know

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — There will be pavement repair work near Echo Summit next month, and those traveling on U.S. Highway 50 between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe will have to take detours. These detours are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, June 7 through Thursday,...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
#Gardnerville Town Board
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton moves forward with Stateline medical campus expansion

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health is moving forward with its Stateline Medical Center campus, which will broaden regional medical services, officials announced Thursday. Barton said in a press release that with a growing and active population, healthcare is in high demand. Barton plans to meet these needs...
STATELINE, NV
1069morefm.com

Thursday, June 9, 2022

This morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender five free Primal Angus Thickburgers from Carl’s Jr. In conjunction with the release of “Jurassic: World Dominion!”, Carl’s Jr. is launching a new limited time only Primal menu!. Get ready to awaken your primal cravings at...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Early in-person voting wraps up on Friday night

Voters were dropping off paper ballots at an election tent set up behind the Douglas County Courthouse, as others showed up at the polls in person to vote. Early in-person voting ends on Friday night, with Election Day on Tuesday. As of Wednesday night, 6,418 Douglas residents have voted, according...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Clubs honor students for hard work

Douglas County clubs spent the last days of the school year honoring students for their work. Carson Valley Sertoma awarded $27,000 in book and vocational scholarships on May 27 to nine students who were treated to a light breakfast and a chance to meet the Sertomans. The organization raises money...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Fire restrictions in effect

Wildfire season has already started in the Tahoe Sierra, with local fire districts putting fire restrictions in place through the rest of the summer. These restrictions prohibit most burning of fires and the use of charcoal and wood grills and fire pits, including on public beaches and in public parks. All burn permits are also suspended for the season.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLO TV Reno

No lifeguard on duty: Sparks struggles with worker shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Seventeen-year-old Campbell Gibson heads down shore at the Sparks Marina to warn some young girls, the marina is not open yet for swimming. That won’t happen until Saturday, June 11th. Even then the marina will only be open from Saturday to Wednesday every week. That’s...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Shoreline program improves safety, stops illegal activities

STATELINE, Nev. — As the 2022 boating and paddling season continues to ramp up, so too does boater education and ensuring businesses along the shoreline are compliant with the 2018 Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said Wednesday. In addition to working with marinas, ramp operators,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Nevada County COVID-19 cases rise

A meeting between the media and a panel of heath care specialists Wednesday revealed that there are new concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada County. Jill Blake of Nevada County Public Health said we are in the midst of a surge. She reported that they are only updating their dashboard on the public health website twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD responds to claims of discrimination against kindergartners

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is responding to claims that three kindergartners were discriminated against at their graduation ceremony. A parent told KOLO 8 News Now that three special needs kindergartners at Donner Springs Elementary were forced to be in a separate room, were not pictured in the class slide show and were not given their diplomas.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX40

El Dorado County 2022 Primary Results

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County residents voted June 7 to determine the next county assessor.  Some residents also voted on their next Board of Supervisor District 5 representative. Residents can reference this map to determine their Board of Supervisor district.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Countdown to Food Truck Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for the return of Food Truck Friday. Opening night for the family-friendly event is June 10, 2022. Steve Schroeder visited KOLO 8 to talk about what you can expect this year-- including more food options.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Two NDOT workers hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

Three Nevada Department of Transportation workers were injured around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a pickup on Highway 395 northbound near Topsy Lane. The workers were conducting survey work for a future highway resurfacing project. Three state transportation vehicles were located within a marked roadside shoulder...
NEVADA STATE

