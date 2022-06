Klay Thompson was just as in awe of Steph Curry's monster 43-point performance as the rest of us watching from home. And he had a front-row seat. After the Warriors' 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Friday night, Thompson discussed Curry's historic performance and reveled in his fellow Splash Brother's ability to carry the team on his back on the biggest stage.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO