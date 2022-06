Tonka the chimp, who starred in major films in the 90s including George of the Jungle and Buddy, was thought to have died but was found alive in a Missouri basement. His owner faked Tonka's death for reasons unknown to everyone and with the help of PETA and other animal advocacy groups they knew something was not right with the story the owner was telling. Tonia Haddix the owner of Tonka, was ordered by the U.S. District Court judge in St. Louis to turn over the chimp a year ago, but when it was time for Tonka to be turned over Haddix said that he had died.

