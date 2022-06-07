Update: 2 arrested for DUI after fatal SF motorcycle crash closes Highway 101 connector ramps

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A motorcyclist died early Tuesday and two suspected DUI drivers were arrested in two multi-vehicle crashes that shutdown a pair of Highway 101 connector ramps in San Francisco Tuesday morning.

The fatal incident tied up two freeway ramps and mired traffic in San Francisco for about five hours, triggering a massive traffic backup on the Bay Bridge headed into the city.

According to the California Highway Patrol, units responded to reports of a crash on the US-101 southbound to I-80 eastbound elevated connector ramp that involved a Nissan sedan. The car was stopped blocking one of the two traffic lanes on the ramp.

Prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, a motorcyclist -- a man in his 30s -- approached the disabled Nissan and lost control while trying to avoid the disabled vehicle. He struck the ramp wall and was ejected over the wall.

The motorcyclist landed on top of a moving vehicle -- a Honda sedan traveling on I-80 westbound to the US-101 southbound connector ramp. The driver of the Honda stopped as the motorcyclist came to rest on the roadway. It was while the Honda was stopped blocking traffic that an approaching Subaru Forester was unable to safely slow down before colliding with the rear of the Honda.

The motorcyclist is believed to have been struck by at least one and possibly more vehicles after landing on the roadway surface and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of the Honda and Subaru were both arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash forced the shutdown of the connector ramp and led to a Sigalert as investigators collected evidence on the freeway. The impact of the crash triggered a massive backup on both 101 and 80 and stretched across the Bay Bridge into the East Bay.

The roadway reopened about 8:45 a.m.

The CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crashes to contact them at (510) 557-1094.