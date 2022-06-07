Lost Cat in San Jose, CA 95125

The person who posted it said the kitty looks very skinny and concerned it is starving, so hoping it has a home. Dear kind compassionate neighbor. I ADORE people like you who look out for the often ignored lost/stray roaming kitty. Thank you for posting here. May I kindly suggest the following: 1.Post on nextdoor.com under 'lost and found' and the 'cat owner' groups. 2. Post ‘Found’ cat on 24petconnect 3. Report ‘Found’ cat at your local animal shelter. In San francisco it’s SFACC: Send your “FOUND” Cat flyer to: sfacc.frontdesk@sfgov.org 4. Check SFACC for ‘LOST’ cats https://www.sfanimalcare.org/lost-found-pets/ 5. CHeck Pawboost for Lost cats in your neighborhood Lost cats REMAIN very near their last residence … If kitty is friendly enough, it would be amazing to get him/her scanned for a microchip to hopefully find up to date guardian contact info. Unfortunately many kitty owners give up WAY TOO SOON on the search assuming kitty is never coming back or deceased (not realizing how close they remain and/or sometimes they're trapped in a garage etc) Kitty could belong to an elderly person who lives alone and/or doesn't use the internet or know how to find kitty (or can't physically get around well)....so informing your neighbors in person is so important. Many aren’t on nextdoor or facebook. ** FLYERS WORK! ** THE BEST THING TO DO To find out if kitty has a guardian( aside from microchip scan) is to PRINT “FOUND- IS THIS YOUR CAT” FLYERS and post them up around your block/s and also distribute FLYERS to your neighbors. Go DOOR TO DOOR around the entire block (and across the street if the cat is visiting from the front) knock on doors to ask if they know anything about the cat and if no one is home, then tape the flyers (top and buttom) directly onto their front door or mailboxes using blue painters tape. Note: Place the FLYERS that will get posted up on lamp posts inside those clear plastic sheet protectors so they don’t get ruined by the weather (google clear sheet protectors - they sell at staples, target, fedex print stores and amazon) Use Clear Painter’s tape to post up on lampposts. You can buy packing and painters tape, clear sheet protectors and get prints done at your local fedex print store. You can submit order online for pick up (regular copies) cheaper than most places. Thank you again for being an angel and for feeding kitty..truly love people like you!! xoxoxox 🐯💜damia 650-339-6619 NEXTDOOR INVITE: https://nextdoor.com/invite/tlpjrfjfsfzzypgctspp INVITE LINK TO NEXTDOOR ‘CAT OWNERS GROUP:https://nextdoor.com/g/qazvu50sq/

1 DAY AGO