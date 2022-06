Donald Fred Lewis age 81, of Green Cove Springs, Florida and formerly of Rockingham passed away at his home Sunday, May 29, 2022. Fred was born June 14, 1940 in Pohokee Florida a son of the Late Alvin and Georgia Howard Lewis. Fred served the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962 when he was honorably discharged. June 15, 1962 Fred wed Linda Grey Tyner. They were married for 58 years till Linda’s passing September 20, 2020. Fred worked as an electrician for the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad in Rockingham, NC. He later worked at Western Electric in Greensboro, NC and then as a Senior Equipment Engineer for Southern Bell in Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville Florida.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO