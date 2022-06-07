Back In Action! Johnny Depp Joins TikTok After Legal Victory

MEGA

Johnny Depp has joined TikTok after the platform helped him win over the public in his headline-making defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard .

After only making an account on Monday evening, June 6, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, already garnered 3.4 million TikTok followers. The handsome hunk has yet to post anything to his feed, Like any videos nor follow anyone else, but he did add a description to his bio, which reads: "Occasional Thespian."

Depp joined the platform days after a seven-person jury in Virginia awarded him $10.35 million in damages over the 2018 op-ed Heard penned for The Washington Post in which she labeled herself a victim of abuse. Heard, who countersued for $100 million, did not directly name her former spouse in the piece, but Depp's legal team declared she "concocted the story in hopes of generating positive publicity and to advance her career," per Daily Mail .

Prior to the verdict being read on Wednesday, June 1, social media was flooded with viral videos of Depp and Heard, 36, in court , as their trial was live-streamed for the world to watch.

TikTok proved instrumental in Depp winning over the public, as many online users took to the platform to mock claims Heard made in her testimony in now-viral trends.

Ever since Heard first took the stand in the six-week trial, social media users noticed several cracks in her stories , resulting in many taking to TikTok to act out the sequence of events as she described them to be.

Depp's online fanbase took things to the next level during the trial when they took over the hashtag #IStandWithAmberHeard. When the hashtag is clicked on, comments bashing the actress are found.

Heard even addressed the abuse she received online during her final witness testimony, telling the jurors: "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. People want to kill me and they tell me so every day."

Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.