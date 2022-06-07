ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Back In Action! Johnny Depp Joins TikTok After Legal Victory

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
MEGA

Johnny Depp has joined TikTok after the platform helped him win over the public in his headline-making defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard .

After only making an account on Monday evening, June 6, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, already garnered 3.4 million TikTok followers. The handsome hunk has yet to post anything to his feed, Like any videos nor follow anyone else, but he did add a description to his bio, which reads: "Occasional Thespian."

AMBER HEARD FACES BACKLASH FROM HOLLYWOOD EXECS AFTER DEFAMATION TRIAL

Depp joined the platform days after a seven-person jury in Virginia awarded him $10.35 million in damages over the 2018 op-ed Heard penned for The Washington Post in which she labeled herself a victim of abuse. Heard, who countersued for $100 million, did not directly name her former spouse in the piece, but Depp's legal team declared she "concocted the story in hopes of generating positive publicity and to advance her career," per Daily Mail .

Prior to the verdict being read on Wednesday, June 1, social media was flooded with viral videos of Depp and Heard, 36, in court , as their trial was live-streamed for the world to watch.

TikTok proved instrumental in Depp winning over the public, as many online users took to the platform to mock claims Heard made in her testimony in now-viral trends.

MEGA

Ever since Heard first took the stand in the six-week trial, social media users noticed several cracks in her stories , resulting in many taking to TikTok to act out the sequence of events as she described them to be.

AMANDA KNOX REACTS TO JOHNNY DEPP'S VICTORY OVER AMBER HEARD AFTER CLAIMING SHE WOULDN'T REVEAL HER OPINION ON THE TRIAL

Depp's online fanbase took things to the next level during the trial when they took over the hashtag #IStandWithAmberHeard. When the hashtag is clicked on, comments bashing the actress are found.

Heard even addressed the abuse she received online during her final witness testimony, telling the jurors: "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. People want to kill me and they tell me so every day."

Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.

Related
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Page Six

Why Johnny Depp was helped out of Birmingham hotel

Security escorted Johnny Depp out of a hotel Monday to protect him from the hordes of fans who have been following him since his trial ended last week. Photos of the actor being guided out of the Grand Hotel Birmingham in England holding a coffee mug went viral this week. A source tells us his security team was keeping him safe and away from the “large crowds.” “Everywhere he goes, he’s getting mobbed by fans,” our insider says. In the snaps, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, looked distressed while being walked out of the luxury hotel with one man holding onto his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Where was Amber Heard's baby daughter during Johnny Depp trial?

When Amber Heard mentioned her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige, during her explosive court battle with Johnny Depp, it was a shock to many. The Aquaman actress has rarely spoken about the child she welcomed via surrogate since she announced her birth in July 2021. But where was the little girl...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Brazen Hussy!' Royal Insider SLAMS Meghan Markle's 'Promote Meghan Show' Appearance In The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan Markle is back in the U.K., and it's safe to say that a lot of people are not happy she's back in the spotlight again. Of course, Piers Morgan discussed his thoughts on Prince Harry and the former actress, 40, attending various events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. "They keep preaching this about the environment and the need to save our carbon footprint, and then we discover they got here from California on a private jet — I mean, when they do things like that, I am like, 'Who does this nonsense? Who lets them behave like this and...
CELEBRITIES
