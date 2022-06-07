Dates to Know on Steelers Training Camp Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off training camp on July 27.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to return to Saint Vincent College this summer, and with the release of their training camp schedule, here's the important dates.

The Steelers report on July 26, which hopefully means we get some grand entrances. It wasn't easy to land a helicopter at Heinz Field the last two years, but Latrobe always brings plenty of spark.

First practice will be held on July 27 at 1:55 p.m. It'll be open to the public.

First day of pads will be held on Aug. 1 at 1:55 p.m. and will also be open to the public. Then, the team's annual night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium will be held on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Steelers' first preseason game will be Aug. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field.

Fans are eligible to attend practice for free but must secure a ticket. Tickets will be available on July 27 at TicketMaster.com. Season ticket holders will have first dibs with sales opening at 10 a.m. They will then be available to the public at noon.

Check out the entire schedule here.

