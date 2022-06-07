ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTmOG_0g35yWz900

The QB competition hasn't even started, but everyone is naming Kenny Pickett the Pittsburgh Steelers starter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition barely includes Kenny Pickett right now. The first-round pick isn't taking any notable reps during OTAs or mini camp. But he's the starter?

It's not an impossible thought. Pickett could already be the favorite to win the job. But everyone seems to believe he already has.

Overreactions? Maybe. But maybe not.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube , iTunes , Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Dates to Know During Steelers Training Camp

Damontae Kazee Explains His Role With Steelers

Tall or Small: Steelers Offense Not Putting Limits on Receivers

Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Rookie

Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Still No Kenny Pickett in QB Battle

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

$100 million for Payton from Miami Dolphins doesn’t make McDaniel safe

There is a new report that is saying the Miami Dolphins offered $100 million to Sean Payton which might imply Mike McDaniel’s future isn’t secure. The Sun-Sentinels Dave Hyde wrote an article saying that Stephen Ross offered Sean Payton $100 million to coach the Dolphins. We need to break that down a little bit and try to understand what that might mean for the future of Mike McDaniel if it means anything at all.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly On Track To Return To Denver

The Denver Broncos allowed Peyton Manning to continue his football career. No one gave him a chance after he needed spinal fusion surgery to continue playing the game. In return, the Pro Football Hall of Famer responded to the team’s trust by adding another Super Bowl to their collection.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#Qb#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Steelers Otas
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Interested In Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints have been quite aggressive this offseason when it comes to signing free agents, and they're not done yet. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints have brought in linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit. Schobert, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Browns And Panthers Having Trade Talks About Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly having trade talks with the Carolina Panthers for Baker Mayfield. This is not a new headline, for months we have been hearing of the Panthers’ potential interest in Mayfield. The fact is the Panthers have Sam Darnold who is in the same draft class...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns for Final Farewell to Steelers Fans

Pittsburgh Steelers fans got one final farewell from beloved wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The former Steelers' second-round pick returned to the city to host a charity event, supporting local groups and saying goodbye one last time to the fans. "It was just very important. It was huge to comeback," Smith-Schuster...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy