Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job
The QB competition hasn't even started, but everyone is naming Kenny Pickett the Pittsburgh Steelers starter.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition barely includes Kenny Pickett right now. The first-round pick isn't taking any notable reps during OTAs or mini camp. But he's the starter?
It's not an impossible thought. Pickett could already be the favorite to win the job. But everyone seems to believe he already has.
Overreactions? Maybe. But maybe not.
