Salmonella Fast Facts

Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists. Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.
The Biden administration has launched an "unprecedented" operation to disrupt human smuggling networks amid an ongoing influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas exclusively told CNN.
Four days after a federal court ruled against death row inmates arguing Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol is cruel and unusual, the state's attorney general asked for more than two dozen executions to be scheduled.
Mexican immigration authorities have dissolved a caravan of almost 7,000 people that had departed the southern city of Tapachula and was headed to Mexico City, according to a statement released on Saturday by the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM).
The wildest congressional contest of 2022 is unfolding in Alaska, where the state's former governor and onetime Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is attempting a political comeback in a crowded field for a House seat that is open for the first time in nearly 50 years.
China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on June 12. Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Sunday accused the United States of being a “bully” and “hijacking” countries around the region, during a combative speech in which he said his country would “fight to the very end” to stop Taiwanese independence.
Millions of paper immigration files are stored in a federal network of vast limestone caves near Kansas City. Now a group of people are suing the government, arguing their citizenship applications are stuck in limbo due to a delay in getting their records out of the caves.
The Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles is entering its liveliest stage with a series of high-profile bilateral meetings, but the absence of key players in the United States' effort to address migration to the southern border might be a headache for the White House.
March for Our Lives, the student-led movement focused on gun violence prevention, returned to Washington Saturday with a mass demonstration in the wake of recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
