Bodycam footage captures man's encounter with police before drowning
Three officers in Tempe, Arizona, are under investigation in the drowning death...www.cnn.com
Three officers in Tempe, Arizona, are under investigation in the drowning death...www.cnn.com
This is so sad. A Tragedy. I’m so sorry for his wife watching & hearing him beg for his life. My Condolences, R.I.P.Sir. ❤️🙏
the officers did nothing wrong! I'm sick of cops being blamed for the ignorance of people!!
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 15