Bodycam footage captures man's ​encounter with police before drowning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being shot during an argument near I-17 and Bell Road, according to Phoenix Police. Witnesses told officers that two men were involved in an argument in the area when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other man. The alleged gunman left the scene, while the victim went to a nearby restaurant to get help and shortly collapsed. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where police said he later died.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO