Tempe, AZ

Bodycam footage captures man's ​encounter with police before drowning

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Three officers in Tempe, Arizona, are under investigation in the drowning death...

Sherry Perry
5d ago

This is so sad. A Tragedy. I’m so sorry for his wife watching & hearing him beg for his life. My Condolences, R.I.P.Sir. ❤️🙏

Barbara Carrubba
5d ago

the officers did nothing wrong! I'm sick of cops being blamed for the ignorance of people!!

