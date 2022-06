BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man whose body was found in a burned down Southwest Baltimore house last month was held for ransom, tortured, shot and set on fire, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. A man has been arrested in connection with the grisly crime. The victim, 35-year-old Miguel Soto Diaz, was a suspected marijuana trafficker from California who had traveled to Baltimore to negotiate drug deliveries to the city, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed Monday by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Diaz was taken hostage by a man he was negotiating with in...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO