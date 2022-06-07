Vote now: Who should be SBLive Pennsylvania's high school athlete of the week (May 30-June 5)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week for May 30 – June 5.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week for May 30 – June 5. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scorebooklive.com.

Gianna Adams, Pittston softball

The sophomore tossed a no-hitter in the District 2 Class 5A final on Thursday to defeat West Scranton 1-0. She struck out 10 in the game.

Stephen Hood, Panther Valley baseball

The sophomore had a double and a triple while driving in three runs in an 11-8 win over Palmerton in the District 11 Class 3A final on Tuesday. He finished the game with three hits and a walk.

Trevor Johnson, Bellefonte baseball

Johnson had quite a day at the plate in the District 6 Class 4A final. Two of his three hits in the game went for homers and he drove in four runs in a 14-2 win over Juniata. He also scored four times.

Will McCausland, Souderton baseball

For the second straight game, McCausland struck out 14 hitters. This time he did it in a 6-2 win over Garnet Valley in a playback game on Tuesday. The senior went the distance and allowed two runs on just two hits and two walks.

Stewart McClain, Lampeter-Strasburg boys lacrosse

In the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A state tournament, McClain socred the game-winning goal in overtime for a 10-9 win over Lansdale Catholic. It was his fifth goal of the game. And then in the quarterfinals on Saturday, he scored six goals in a 15-8 win against Wyoming Seminary.

Jason Poole, Penncrest boys lacrosse

Poole combined to scored nine goals in two games for Penncrest in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. In the first round against Quaker Valley, he scored four times in a 13-4 win. He then added five more goals against Trinity in the quarterfinals in a 14-7 win.

Matt Seibert, Warwick baseball

Seibert did it all for Warwick in the District 3 Class 6A final on Thursday in a 1-0 win over Manheim Township in eight innings. On the mound, Seibert threw all eight innings and shut out Manheim on just five hits. And then at the plate, he hit the game-winning double in the bottom of the eighth to give Warwick the walk-off win. On Monday, he hit a double and a homer and drove in three runs vs Cumberland Valley. The home run tied it in the seventh and the double won it in the eighth.

Julia Shearer, North Penn softball

The junior contributed to North Penn’s 5-2 win over Pennsbury in the District 1 Class 6A final both at the plate and in the circle. She had three of her team’s six hit, including a homer and then she went the distance and struck out 10 hitters and allowed just two hits.

Jake Sikora, Punxsutawney Area baseball

In the District 5/9 Class 3A subregional title game, the junior pitched seven innings and allowed just two hits while striking out 14 hitters. Sikora got the win as Punxsutawney defeated Bedford 2-0 in eight innings.

Sage Smeltz, Williams Valley softball

In a 9-5 win over Bristol in the District 11-1 Class 2A play-in game, the freshman had three hits, including a two-run double, and drove in three runs for the Vikings. She also added a walk.

Jack Smith, Mt. Lebanon baseball

Smith went the distance on the mound in the WPIAL Class 6A final on Tuesday and defeated Upper St. Clair 2-1. The Harvard commit gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out 14. At the plate, he had a hit and scored a run.

Tyler Staub, Union baseball

Led Union to its second straight WPIAL Class 1A championship by tossing a four-hitter against Eden Christian on Wednesday in a 4-1 win. Staub went the distance and struck out eight. He also picked up two hits.

Karlye Teman, Palisades softball

In the District 11 Class 3A final, the freshman allowed just two hits and struck out 16 hitters in an 8-0 win over Palmerton.

Aiden VanLenten, Somerset baseball

In the District 5-8-9 Class 3A final, the junior threw a complete game two-hitter to help lift Somerset to a 3-0 win over Clearfield. He also added a triple on the offensive side.

Sydney Witwer, Manheim Township girls lacrosse

In two PIAA Class 3A playoff games this week, the senior scored 14 goals and had three assists. On Tuesday in a 19-2 win over Upper St. Clair, she netted eight goals, including her 100th of the season. And then in the quarterfinals against State College on Saturday, she scored six more times in a 19-7 win.