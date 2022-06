Edward Leonard Frisbie, 79, of Middlebury passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Ed was born in Bridgeport, a son of the late Edward J. and Ann B. Frisbie. He grew up in Milford and graduated from Milford High School in 1960. Ed joined the United States Navy after graduation, completed his basic training at Great Lakes and was assigned to the Pacific Missile Range at Point Magu, California. After his naval career, Ed remained on the West Coast for several years, relocating to Auburn, California. He took a position at McClellan AFB, working on aircraft power systems. With additional training and some formal college, he became flight-line certified.

