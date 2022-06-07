ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox finally get back above .500

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAEfU_0g35qM7R00

BOSTON -- In a season where baby steps have been sorely needed, the Boston Red Sox have made one.

They're finally back above .500.

Thanks to a complete game shutout from Michael Wacha and an early RBI single from Christian Vazquez, the Red Sox eked out a 1-0 win on Monday night in Anaheim against a struggling Angels team. In doing so, the Red Sox won their fifth straight game to improve to 28-27 on the year.

It's the first time that they're above .500 since they were 6-5 on April 19.

They dipped as low as nine games under .500 -- both on May 8 at 10-19, then again two days later at 11-20 -- but have gone 17-7 since. Though they appeared to have been slipping backward when they lost three of five at home to the Orioles before dropping the opener of a two-game set against the Reds last week, they've responded by winning the finale of that Reds series, sweeping the A's in Oakland, and winning in impressive fashion in Anaheim to get above water.

The run has the Red Sox currently in the third and final wild card position in the American League, a game up on the Guardians. They're 4.5 games behind the Blue Jays for the top wild card spot, and 3.5 games behind the Rays for the second wild card, which serves as an indication of just how competitive the AL East is this year. (The Yankees are comfortably ahead in the division, owning a seven-game lead over the Blue Jays.)

After Monday's win, manager Alex Cora reiterated a belief that he's expressed dating back to the earliest days of spring training, one that's lasted through all of the ups and downs of the first two months of the season.

"We know who we are," Cora said, per RedSox.com . "We have a good baseball team. We've just got to keep getting better."

The Red Sox will hope to continue that stretch with three games remaining against the Angels, who are absolutely reeling and have lost 12 straight games -- with nine of those losses coming against AL East opponents. The Angels have fallen out of the wild-card picture in the process, and the Red Sox can add to that misery with more wins this week.

Thanks to Wacha's work on Monday, they'll be entering Tuesday with a fully rested bullpen, with Garrett Whitlock set to face Reid Detmers, who is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in his three starts since throwing a no-hitter on May 10.

For a team that was six outs away from taking a 3-1 series lead in the ALCS last year, the act of getting above .500 in early June may not be much of a reason to celebrate. Yet after an undeniably disappointing start, and in the middle of a hyper-competitive division, the Red Sox have done what they've needed to do in order to make this a viable baseball season before the summer months. It may not be much, but it's something. That's a lot more than what looked possible a month ago.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Celtics fans excited for Game 4 of NBA Finals in Boston

BOSTON - You could feel the energy near TD Garden hours before Friday night's tipoff for Game Four of the NBA Finals. "Oh we are feeling really good," said Abraham McDonald of Jackson, Mississippi. "We think we have a good chance we just have to come out there with our hands on fire play good defense and rebound the ball." McDonald has floor tickets to Friday's game. When asked how he landed those he joked, "We saved up for about 20 years." Others like Ken O'Donnell hit the road at 3 a.m. Friday. O'Donnell traveled from New Brunswick, Canada just to be in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Rafael Devers' late home run lifts Red Sox over Mariners 2-0

SEATTLE — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, spot starter Kutter Crawford and five relievers combined on a one-hitter, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 Sunday.Boston closed out a successful West Coast swing by shutting down Seattle's offense, allowing only Luis Torrens' single in the fifth inning. The Red Sox finished 8-2 on a 10-game trip.Seattle was hoping Devers wouldn't even get to the plate in the eighth, but reliever Paul Sewald hit Rob Refsnyder on a 2-2 fastball.Sewald was ahead 0-2 to Devers and threw a fastball well outside the strike...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Boston

Garrett Whitlock lands on IL with right hip inflammation

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are down a starting pitcher for the next few weeks. On Friday, Boston placed righty Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his right hip.Whitlock has made nine starts for the Red Sox this season, going 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in those outings. Overall, the versatile righty is 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA over 13 games in 2022.With Whitlock on the injured list (retroactive to June 9), the Red Sox don't have a starter for Sunday's game against the Mariners in Seattle. Boston manager Alex Cora said a replacement will be named based on the team's bullpen use Friday and Saturday.The Red Sox have won seven of their last eight games heading into their three-game series with the Mariners this weekend.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bullpen an option for Chris Sale upon return to Red Sox

BOSTON -- Chris Sale remains on the road back to a major league mound. That path may take a detour to the bullpen.With the Red Sox now firmly in the mix for an AL wild-card spot, the team may need to strategize Sale's return differently. And pitching coach Dave Bush told The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey that a move to the bullpen is "on the table" for Sale when he is able to pitch again."We have to get to a point where he's facing hitters in a live game situation before we really look at that too much. That being said,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
CBS Boston

Shohei Ohtani, Angels end Red Sox 7-game winning streak

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports WriterANAHEIM, Calif.- Shohei Ohtani presented the game ball to Phil Nevin during the cathartic clubhouse celebrations after the Los Angeles Angels snapped their 14-game losing streak.While the Angels' new manager greatly appreciated the gesture to mark the first victory of his career, he also knew who deserved nearly all of the credit for stopping the longest skid in franchise history."He carried us on his back," Nevin said of the Halos' matchless AL MVP.Ohtani pitched seven stellar innings and hit a two-run homer, and the Angels won for the first time since May 24, beating the...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Boston

Aly Raisman, Bradley Beal among celebrities at Celtics-Warriors Game 4

BOSTON -- With the NBA Finals in Boston on a Friday night, you knew the celebrities would be on hand for Game 4 at TD Garden. And it's a pretty interesting mix that will be watching the Celtics try to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Warriors.The list of celebrities announced by the Celtics is a bit underwhelming for a Finals game, but it includes current and former NFL players, another one of Jayson Tatum's buddies from St. Louis, and an Olympic Gold medalist.The Olympian is none other than Needham's own Aly Raisman, the proud owner of three...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Robert Kraft addresses Celtics after Game 3 win

BOSTON -- Prior to owning the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft was famously a die-hard fan of the local team. But the football team wasn't his only love.Kraft was a teenager in Brookline when the Celtics won their first championship in 1957, and his affinity for the C's still carries on to this day.Just days removed from his 81st birthday, Kraft didn't miss his opportunity to be in attendance for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors on Wednesday night. And Kraft being Kraft, he managed to make his way into the locker room after the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Patriots make pair of moves at kicker

BOSTON -- The Patriots made a few moves at kicker to kick off the weekend. The team released Quinn Nordin and signed Tristan Vizcaino to the 90-man roster, New England announced on Friday.Nordin was signed as a rookie free agent last May and made the 53-man roster out of camp, but was inactive for Week 1 and then placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18. He was released in December and signed to the New England practice squad.After going undrafted out of Washington in 2018, Vizcaino has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Michael Wacha
CBS Boston

Red Sox lose to Mariners on walk-off single

SEATTLE — Dylan Moore hit a walk-off single to center field off Boston reliever Hansel Robles in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night.The Mariners entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 6-5 after Seattle native Bobby Dalbec broke a 5-all tie with a solo homer to left field for Boston in the top half of the inning.Abraham Toro tied it for Seattle with an RBI single that scored J.P. Crawford, and Moore hit a ball past a diving Jackie Bradley, Jr. in center field to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy