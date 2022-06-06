ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, TN

Chance phone call brings Tanner relative to Newport

By By Matt Winter NPT Assistant Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2fQw_0g35mHHI00

NEWPORT—Linda Lewanski, Tourism Director for the Cocke County Partnership and members of the Tanner Preservation Alliance have searched for many years to find a descendant of Dudley Tanner.

Little did Lewanski know that an individual related to the building’s namesake would be just a chance phone call away.

“We had never been able to find any descendants of Mr. Tanner, but coincidentally this lady called in for tourist information and asked where we were located,” Lewanksi said. “I told her in the historic Tanner School and she immediately knew the Tanner name.”

Nancy Geppert and her family, residents of Illinois, planned to visit Townsend on vacation when she made the call to the Cocke County Partnership seeking information on activities in our area. Once she heard the building’s name a flood of memories came back to her. Uncle Dudley, as she and her sister affectionately called him, always brought joy and laughter with each visit.

“My grandmother Sally was first cousin to Dudley Tanner. I remember him as a child, but when I was around 8-years-old he passed away,” Geppert said. “He was always full of fun and laughter. I have a letter that I wrote to my grandmother when I was seven and in it I say we saw uncle Dudley, which is what we called him, on the way home, and he bought us ice cream.

“I remember him coming to our house and my sister and I sitting on each knee and him talking to us and laughing. He was always fun to be around.”

The Newport Consolidated School, as it was known in the mid to late 1920s, was in need of an expansion by 1929, and a second Rosenwald Fund grant was secured to construct a new library and classroom. Dudley Tanner, the State Rosenwald Agent for Black schools, pushed for the expansion, working with Ben. W. Hooper of the County Board of Education, and Dr. Dennis Branch, the Newport Consolidated School principal.

To acknowledge Tanner’s support, locals dedicated the building in his honor as the “Tanner Training School” in the 1930s.

The building underwent many changes and renovations over the years until the 1960s when the Civil Rights Movement came to Cocke County. The Tanner School remained central to Black life in Newport until it closed.

Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III was a freshman at Tanner High School in 1965. In 1966, he was one of the students who desegregated Cocke County High School.

Dykes serves as the President of the Preservation Alliance. He gave Geppert a tour of the building upon her visit, while also discussing the long road taken to reach this point. Dykes said, “It’s been a long haul but well worth it.”

The building was still used by local agencies until the tornado that hit Cocke County in 2011 damaged the structure. After years of planning and receiving state grants and funds from the city to assist the effort, the building was remodeled into a home for several organizations. The Cocke County Partnership’s offices are housed in the building, as is the AMVETS Post 75 Resource Center. Plans call for a museum to be created on the first floor that will be curated by Dr. Carroll Van West, Tennessee State Historian.

Most importantly, and keeping the ties to education, is the Walters State Community College satellite campus, which started offering classes in January of 2021. Geppert was amazed by the rich history of the building and what it has meant to the community.

“This is absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I knew growing up, because my grandmother talked about him, that he (Tanner) was in education and taught school, but didn’t know about any of this until a few years ago. I was researching a few things about him to try and find out more about what he did in his life.

“It’s amazing to me that first of all the school was built, and I love it for the African American students. To think that it has come full circle and there is a community college here is fantastic. The fact that the community still honors what has happened here through the years and wants to keep that alive is very overwhelming.”

The Tennessee Historical Commission has recognized the importance of the Tanner Building and its contributions to the community. The Preservation Alliance has received a historical marker from the commission, which will be mounted on or near the building sometime in the coming weeks. This is the third marker that has been presented to the City of Newport.

In honor of Geppert and her family’s visit, the Preservation Alliance and Tourism Department presented her with a gift basket filled with local items. Included in the basket was a drawing of the building by local artist Joan Beaver.

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

Democrats protest new store that sells Christian-themed and pro-Trump items in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Several members of the Democratic Party protested the opening of a new store in Abingdon Thursday. The Mountain Patriots of Abingdon offers pro-Trump, pro-military and Christian-themed merchandise. It is also going to be the Republican Party headquarters for Washington County, Virginia. GOP supporters will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, TN
State
Illinois State
County
Cocke County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Cocke County, TN
Government
Newport, TN
Government
City
Townsend, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police working to close the loophole in gun show purchases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said they’re working diligently to keep guns out of the wrong hands. One way they’re hoping to do that was by enforcing more protocols while attending gun shows. Lieutenant Josh Shaffer with KPD’s organized crime unit said gun...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Renters complain of feces, water main leak at East Knoxville apartment

Freddy Shoemaker’s shed with thousands of dollars worth in fishing equipment stolen two days after he died. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events, a spokesperson said. Groups helping Ukraine. Updated: 2 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Rocky Top woman pleads guilty, sentenced...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Woods thankful — to be alive and for outpouring of support

Chris Woods is back home and ready to get back to work. And he’s savoring every second of his second chance. Woods, a local golf professional and teacher who owns Golf Amplified in Kingsport, fell ill while on a trip to Arizona in February, when he was going to marry his fiancee Ashlee Kizer.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rosenwald Fund#Tanner School
wvlt.tv

Keep the Snakes Away

Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina results in arrests. KCS Board of Ed body cameras. Updated: 1 hours ago. The Knox County Board of Education is funding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Affordable senior housing available in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to rent prices increasing, many are not sure where to turn to, especially those within the senior community. HomeSource of East Tennessee has been serving the community’s financial needs within their housing journey. Currently, they are offering new and affordable housing for those...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Dollywood to offer $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - With summer on the way and school letting out, Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country have announced the return of a popular promotion. Sevier County Days will last from June 13 to June 19 at Dollywood and from June 7 to June 12 at Dollywood’s Splash Country. The event gives anyone living or working in the county the opportunity to visit the popular theme or water park for only a $5 donation to Sevier County Food Ministries. In addition to cutting a deal for residents and workers of the county, the proceeds will go straight to the food ministries, which will help the non-profit provide community support.
wvlt.tv

Newport man in need of a kidney transplant

Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. The Knox County Board of Education is funding new body cameras for School Security Officers hoping the data they'll store will work better than the current cameras. Marina theft on Norris Lake caught on camera.
NEWPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
wvlt.tv

What will happen to the Heritage High School planetarium?

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Board of Education is meeting Thursday evening to discuss if Heritage High School’s planetarium should be closed and deconstructed. The recommendation will come from the Facilities Committee. They cited no willing instructor, no money to operate the planetarium and no high school...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Marina theft on Norris Lake caught on camera

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Security cameras at the Powell Valley Marina captured the moments where three men stole around $50,000 worth of boating equipment, according to Sheriff Robbie Goins. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask for help locating the three men responsible for the theft....
wvlt.tv

Loudon County Sheriff's Office drug bust

The Knoxville Fire Department administered Narcan to William Koontz after they found him unresponsive in a Taco Bell drive-thru. Police officials said that a round fired during the shooting broke the window of a business in the area of Tazewell Pike. Union County director of schools resigns in middle of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
77
Followers
267
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy