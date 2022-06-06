Chance phone call brings Tanner relative to Newport

NEWPORT—Linda Lewanski, Tourism Director for the Cocke County Partnership and members of the Tanner Preservation Alliance have searched for many years to find a descendant of Dudley Tanner.

Little did Lewanski know that an individual related to the building’s namesake would be just a chance phone call away.

“We had never been able to find any descendants of Mr. Tanner, but coincidentally this lady called in for tourist information and asked where we were located,” Lewanksi said. “I told her in the historic Tanner School and she immediately knew the Tanner name.”

Nancy Geppert and her family, residents of Illinois, planned to visit Townsend on vacation when she made the call to the Cocke County Partnership seeking information on activities in our area. Once she heard the building’s name a flood of memories came back to her. Uncle Dudley, as she and her sister affectionately called him, always brought joy and laughter with each visit.

“My grandmother Sally was first cousin to Dudley Tanner. I remember him as a child, but when I was around 8-years-old he passed away,” Geppert said. “He was always full of fun and laughter. I have a letter that I wrote to my grandmother when I was seven and in it I say we saw uncle Dudley, which is what we called him, on the way home, and he bought us ice cream.

“I remember him coming to our house and my sister and I sitting on each knee and him talking to us and laughing. He was always fun to be around.”

The Newport Consolidated School, as it was known in the mid to late 1920s, was in need of an expansion by 1929, and a second Rosenwald Fund grant was secured to construct a new library and classroom. Dudley Tanner, the State Rosenwald Agent for Black schools, pushed for the expansion, working with Ben. W. Hooper of the County Board of Education, and Dr. Dennis Branch, the Newport Consolidated School principal.

To acknowledge Tanner’s support, locals dedicated the building in his honor as the “Tanner Training School” in the 1930s.

The building underwent many changes and renovations over the years until the 1960s when the Civil Rights Movement came to Cocke County. The Tanner School remained central to Black life in Newport until it closed.

Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III was a freshman at Tanner High School in 1965. In 1966, he was one of the students who desegregated Cocke County High School.

Dykes serves as the President of the Preservation Alliance. He gave Geppert a tour of the building upon her visit, while also discussing the long road taken to reach this point. Dykes said, “It’s been a long haul but well worth it.”

The building was still used by local agencies until the tornado that hit Cocke County in 2011 damaged the structure. After years of planning and receiving state grants and funds from the city to assist the effort, the building was remodeled into a home for several organizations. The Cocke County Partnership’s offices are housed in the building, as is the AMVETS Post 75 Resource Center. Plans call for a museum to be created on the first floor that will be curated by Dr. Carroll Van West, Tennessee State Historian.

Most importantly, and keeping the ties to education, is the Walters State Community College satellite campus, which started offering classes in January of 2021. Geppert was amazed by the rich history of the building and what it has meant to the community.

“This is absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I knew growing up, because my grandmother talked about him, that he (Tanner) was in education and taught school, but didn’t know about any of this until a few years ago. I was researching a few things about him to try and find out more about what he did in his life.

“It’s amazing to me that first of all the school was built, and I love it for the African American students. To think that it has come full circle and there is a community college here is fantastic. The fact that the community still honors what has happened here through the years and wants to keep that alive is very overwhelming.”

The Tennessee Historical Commission has recognized the importance of the Tanner Building and its contributions to the community. The Preservation Alliance has received a historical marker from the commission, which will be mounted on or near the building sometime in the coming weeks. This is the third marker that has been presented to the City of Newport.

In honor of Geppert and her family’s visit, the Preservation Alliance and Tourism Department presented her with a gift basket filled with local items. Included in the basket was a drawing of the building by local artist Joan Beaver.