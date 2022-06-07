Snoop Dogg Appears In The Trailer For BET's 'Martin: The Reunion'

Snoop Dogg has appeared in a numerous of TV series and Hollywood films over the years including Martin . Nearly 30 years after making an unforgettable cameo on the iconic sit-com, Uncle Snoop is reuniting with the cast of the iconic sit-com.



On Monday, June 6, BET+ dropped the trailer for the long-awaited special, Martin: The Reunion . The minute-long clip shows a preview of the cast's highly-anticipated reunion 30 years after the TV show aired on Fox in 1992. In between scenes of Martin Lawrence (“Martin”), Tisha Campbell (“Gina”), Tichina Arnold (“Pamela”) and Carl Anthony Payne II (“Cole”) talking about their experience on the show, we can also see glimpses of their special guests including Snoop Dogg .

Snoop made a cameo on the show back in 1994 during its second season. In the episode "No Love Lost," Snoop arrived unannounced to Pam's engagement party for Martin and Gina as a guest of Jerome (played by Lawrence). You can see his scenes above.



The reunion, which is hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, was shot back in February. The BET+ Original will also contain interviews with the cast, original directors and special musical performances. It will also feature behind the scenes commentary on the show's relevance and how it shaped a generation.



“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing," said Martin Lawrence. "I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”



Martin: The Reunion will air on BET+ on June 16. Watch the trailer up top.