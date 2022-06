BAZAAR — The 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills has been canceled due to weather, according to a Gazette reporter at the event. This is the second time in three years the signature event has been canceled due to weather. Organizers had to cancel Symphony in the Flint Hills after severe weather damaged the event site in 2019. In 2020, the event was canceled again, this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

