President Joe Biden has not yet made his planned appearance this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but that hasn’t stopped Fox News from kicking its outrage cycle into gear. All day Monday, various Fox pundits complained that by appearing on a late-night comedy show, Biden is not taking his presidency seriously enough. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade predicted Kimmel would go too soft on the president, former Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany declared it a “bad choice,” and Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell called the interview emblematic of the “land of insanity in which we all live.”

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO