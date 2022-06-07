Suspect in Killing of Rapper Trouble Arrested by Police

Young Thug has become a pop culture icon with his lyrics. Now the justice system is making him public enemy number one because of them. Last Thursday, Thug was denied bond for his RICO charge in the YSL indictment. Judge Ural Glanville stated that he had fears that Thug was a flight risk and would intimidate witnesses if he was released on bond. The denial, which comes after bond denials for YSL Records artists Gunna and Yak Gotti, became the latest setback in a torrent of legal precarity for the 28 individuals who were ensnared on a 56-count indictment in May, including charges of murder, racketeering, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The indictment lists dozens of song lyrics and music videos as evidence.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO