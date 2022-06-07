ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Killing of Rapper Trouble Arrested by Police

By Navjosh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect in the shooting and killing of Atlanta rapper Trouble, has been arrested by authorities. Officials said that the man turned himself in after his mother encouraged him to surrender...

