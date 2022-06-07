ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 6-7-22

850wftl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeSantis came out strong against Biden yesterday about everything going on and...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Kroger is expanding to South Florida!

Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced it will open its first facility which will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities. Kroger will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Sarah Palin advances — over Santa Claus — in crowded primary for Alaska House seat

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) — Sarah Palin got one step closer this weekend to a return to national politics when she successfully advanced through the crowded statewide primary for the special election for Alaska’s lone House seat. ABC News projected Sunday that Palin, who is running as a Republican, made...
850wftl.com

Neglected dog tossed over Boca animal hospital fence

BOCA RATON- A small dog is lucky to be alive. Early Wednesday morning a volunteer at Tri-County Animal Rescue on Boca Rio Road found a disheveled Shih Tzu that was barely able to stand inside the facility’s fence. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the approximately 6 year...
PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Boward apartment complex to charge tenants’ guests to park

If you can afford to rent an apartment in Broward County, now be aware that property managers have found another way to get more money out of renters and their guests. Nottingham Pine Apartments not only hiked rents on tenants, now managers of the apartment complex located at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Broward Boulevard, are planning to charge tenants’ guests for parking, according to reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
State
Minnesota State
The Villages, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

Person found dead after police investigate ShotSpotter alert

Authorities in Miami-Dade County are reporting that they found one person dead after they investigated a gunshot picked up by its ShotSpotter program. The discovery was made near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue, Friday morning. The victim, only described as an adult male, was found dead in a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy