The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 6-7-22

Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced it will open its first facility which will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities. Kroger will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) — Sarah Palin got one step closer this weekend to a return to national politics when she successfully advanced through the crowded statewide primary for the special election for Alaska’s lone House seat. ABC News projected Sunday that Palin, who is running as a Republican, made...
BOCA RATON- A small dog is lucky to be alive. Early Wednesday morning a volunteer at Tri-County Animal Rescue on Boca Rio Road found a disheveled Shih Tzu that was barely able to stand inside the facility’s fence. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the approximately 6 year...
If you can afford to rent an apartment in Broward County, now be aware that property managers have found another way to get more money out of renters and their guests. Nottingham Pine Apartments not only hiked rents on tenants, now managers of the apartment complex located at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Broward Boulevard, are planning to charge tenants’ guests for parking, according to reports.
Officials in Sacramento, California are reporting that an inmate who was mistakenly released from jail has been recaptured after a human error set him free. The incident occurred during a transfer from the Tehachapi State Prison to the Sacramento County Main Jail on Wednesday night. Authorities say 28-year-old Shaquille Lash...
Authorities in Miami-Dade County are reporting that they found one person dead after they investigated a gunshot picked up by its ShotSpotter program. The discovery was made near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue, Friday morning. The victim, only described as an adult male, was found dead in a...
The U.S. Postal Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a mail truck that was stolen from its facility. The truck was stolen sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from the West Hollywood Hills Post Office, located at 5771 Johnson St. It is described as a...
