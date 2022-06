Roger Federer stopped short of confirming whether he'll play outside of scheduled appearances this year but said he "definitely" intends to return to the ATP Tour in 2023. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined since last year with a knee injury that's taken a protracted period of time to rehabilitate. He hasn't appeared at an ATP Tour event since losing at Wimbledon in July 2021.

TENNIS ・ 16 HOURS AGO