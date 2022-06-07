ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Three men charged in stabbing incident on Cattaraugus County farm

chautauquatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three migrant workers for the stabbing of three other migrant workers on a farm in the town...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg Man Charged in Domestic Dispute

State Police charged a Frewsburg man with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment after responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Saturday. Troopers were called to a residence in the Town of Carroll at about 3:00 AM and found that 37-year-old Brian Jones had allegedly physically pushed the victim throughout the residence. They add that the victim was a protected party in an order of protection against Jones. He was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
FREWSBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rochester woman arrested on forgery, impersonation charges after DWI

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester woman was arrested in the Town of Stafford just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Hours later, she was arrested on additional charges. During a traffic stop on Route 33, Elayasia Mendez, 26, was charged with felony DWI with three […]
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned on manslaughter charge for May 31 incident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man charged in a May 31 incident, in which a dead body and an injured person were found in an Amherst residence on Glen Oak Drive, has been identified by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Officials said Kirk Bielanin, 53, was arraigned last week in Amherst Town Court on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Springville, NY
City
Machias, NY
City
Freedom, NY
City
Chaffee, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Crime & Safety
CNHI

Father still missing following Amber Alert incident Saturday

While a 10-month-old child has safely been returned to its mother following an Amber Alert Saturday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the child’s father. Anthony Mullen Jr., 37, triggered the alert Saturday morning after sheriff’s officials say he unlawfully entered a Sweetwood Drive apartment...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Missing Niagara County girl taken unlawfully by father

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate a 10-month-old baby who was reportedly taken unlawfully by her father from a Sweetwood Drive residence in Lockport. According to the Sheriff’s office, the father’s name is Anthones Mullen and he and the missing girl may currently be in the Lockport area. […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Migrant Workers#Violent Crime#Bertrand Chaffee Hospital#Freedom Town Court
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man fatally shot at East End bar district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said a man in his mid-20s died after an overnight shooting on Lawrence Street. Officers heard shots fired coming from East Avenue while patrolling the East End bar district Saturday at around 1 a.m. Officers said the victim had been shot in his upper body and was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man strikes patrol car after gunpoint robbery on Joseph Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police Department officers arrested a local man for a gunpoint robbery that occurred Saturday night on the city's north side. Marcus Harris, 27, of Rochester was charged with criminal possession of a handgun, grand larceny and New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police have not yet confirmed the identity of any other suspect in this case.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man killed in shooting in East End bar district

A man is dead after a shooting in the City of Rochester's East End bar district. Rochester Police say they were patrolling the area near the East and Alexander intersection when they heard gun shots coming from East Avenue and Lawrence Street, about a block away. When they responded, they found a man in his 20's with a gun shot wound to the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

One Seriously Injured in Overnight Crash in Town of Sherman

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as the result of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Sherman Fire responded to the scene on Sherman-Stedman Road just after 1:30 AM. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, and the Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
SHERMAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
chautauquatoday.com

Portland man facing multiple charges after two altercations

A Portland man is facing multiple charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to two separate altercations in the town of Portland. Deputies responded to the first call at about 1:15 PM Thursday and found that 40-year-old David Sekuterski was allegedly in violation of a valid order of protection. He is also accused of unlawfully entering a shed and allegedly taking items belonging to another individual. Deputies say the second incident occurred shortly after 1:00 AM Friday, with Sekuterski again allegedly violating an order of protection. He allegedly physically restrained the victim during the incident and was also allegedly in possession of stolen property and a quantity of methamphetamine. Sekuterski faces two counts of 1st-degree criminal contempt, along with one count each of 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, aggravated family offense, 3rd-degree burglary, petit larceny, 5th- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and 2nd-degree harassment as a result of both incidents. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on all the charges.
PORTLAND, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Multi-agency response saves a life

Brockport Firefighters (BFD), the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Monroe Ambulance were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident in the area of 538 Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Sweden on June 1 at 11:30 a.m. The caller stated a car had struck a tree, one person was trapped inside, and the vehicle was on fire. Due to the proximity to the Town of Ogden, and the seriousness of the incident, officers from the Ogden Police Department (OPD) responded immediately with the Deputies from MCSO. Deputy Fire Chief (DC) Jose Medina (BFD) requested Spencerport Fire Department (SFD) be added to the assignment as he called enroute to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WIVB

Male found dead underneath Kensington Expressway overpass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male was found dead Saturday afternoon underneath a Buffalo bridge. Buffalo Police officers found the person around 2 p.m. underneath the Kensington Expressway overpass at Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street. The cause of death is not yet known, according to BPD. An autopsy is...
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrants

A Bradford woman has been arrested on bench warrants. City Police report that 20-year-old Kelcie Moffett was taken into custody Wednesday on active McKean County Bench Warrants for absconding from adult probation. Moffett was transported to McKean Jail.
BRADFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy