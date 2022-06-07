Three men charged in stabbing incident on Cattaraugus County farm

A Portland man is facing multiple charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to two separate altercations in the town of Portland. Deputies responded to the first call at about 1:15 PM Thursday and found that 40-year-old David Sekuterski was allegedly in violation of a valid order of protection. He is also accused of unlawfully entering a shed and allegedly taking items belonging to another individual. Deputies say the second incident occurred shortly after 1:00 AM Friday, with Sekuterski again allegedly violating an order of protection. He allegedly physically restrained the victim during the incident and was also allegedly in possession of stolen property and a quantity of methamphetamine. Sekuterski faces two counts of 1st-degree criminal contempt, along with one count each of 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, aggravated family offense, 3rd-degree burglary, petit larceny, 5th- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and 2nd-degree harassment as a result of both incidents. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on all the charges.
Comments / 0