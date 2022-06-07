ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Montgomery County

By Catherine Dominguez
yourconroenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County Precinct 3 started spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday after the first samples of the year tested positive for the West Nile virus. According to information from Precinct 3, the samples were collected in the 77380 and 77382...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Houston, Harris County launch emergency plans for extreme heat this weekend

HOUSTON — The City of Houston and Harris County are rolling out emergency plans ahead of this weekend’s extreme heat. With triple digit temps possible, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, effective Saturday at 11 a.m. The feels-like temperature tomorrow will be 108 in some spots so stay inside, or in the shade, when possible, and stay hydrated.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

65 DEPUTIES CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY –RESULT 39 ARRESTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/65-deputies-converge-on-east-montgomery-county-result-39-arrests-2/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

39 ARRESTS IN ONE NIGHT IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-FACTS OF THE ARRESTS

On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers, fugitives, and drivers who thought it was ok to transport drugs in their vehicles. Many cars were towed that night, some of those were not arrested but were simply drivers with no driver’s license and no insurance. Several readers thought this was excessive. How many readers have ever been in a crash with a driver with no insurance or driver’s license and had to foot the bill for damages or the deductible? Then turn around and say the police are not doing their job letting these drivers on the roads of Montgomery County. Several other arrests involved drugs. There were several intoxicated drivers removed from the roads that night. All the traffic stops were done for a reason, probable cause, paper plates, brake lights out, and no license plate. One of those no license plates resulted in the arrest of the driver driving a stolen vehicle. A brake light may be a simple thing, many were just told about it, and a few got a warning. Now you know about it and have time to repair it before your next vehicle inspection when you may not have the cash right then and get turned down due to that equipment not functioning. Then the warrants, one person wanted on charges from out of state who thought he could hide out in Texas and not be bothered. Felon in possession of a firearm, a parole violator wanted by TDCJ, a warrant for a person who had attempted to take a weapon from an officer, injury to a child, and several persons arrested with meth. Yes, there were arrests for possession of marijuana, and yes the Montgomery County District Attorney still takes those charges. Montgomery County is not Harris County, think about that one. Constable Hayden said this is not the last time he plans an operation like this. The other Constables agree, and they have also done several of these with much success. Reserve Deputies from Constable Hayden’s Office also worked the street as well as worked inside the office processing the arrestees; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatched 4 transport vans to assist in taking the arrestees to the county jail, freeing up Deputies to hit the streets instead of having to travel to Conroe to drop off the subjects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Health
Montgomery County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
County
Montgomery County, TX
yourconroenews.com

Gosling Road bridge construction underway over Spring Creek

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a slight delay earlier this year, construction on the Gosling Road widening project is moving along with concrete work underway on the new bridge over Spring Creek. According to information from Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Cost of aging vehicles puts Shenandoah Police Department in the red

Larger municipalities are continuing to juggle supply chain issues and aging fleet vehicles but one small Montgomery County city is struggling as its vehicle repair budget has dipped into the red. The Shenandoah City Council approved the purchase of two 2021 Dodge Chargers to replace the police department’s two oldest...
SHENANDOAH, TX
mocomotive.com

Habitat Montgomery County Home Assistance Application Workshop

CONROE, TX — June is National Homeownership month, and Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County (Habitat MCTX) is hosting an application workshop Saturday, June 25th, at the Montgomery County Central Library in Conroe from 9:30am to 3:30pm. Interested individuals or families can apply for home repairs or affordable housing at the workshop.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Mosquitoes#Reproduction
Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land, Katy clinic aims to help patients through various daily struggles

After completing her adult neurology residency at St. Louis University, Dr. Jontel Pierce decided to forgo the usual route of joining a practice and opened her own instead. Pierce first opened her practice, Mind Neurology Clinic, in Sugar Land in 2018. In April, she opened an office in Katy. The desire to open her own practice came from wanting to have autonomy and control over every aspect of the business, she said.
SUGAR LAND, TX
yourconroenews.com

Engineering firm named for Tamina water, sewer project

In a housekeeping move, the city of Shenandoah awarded a contract to Bleyl Engineering for engineering services related to American Rescue Plan Act eligible projects. While Bleyl Engineering acts as the city’s engineer, Public Works Director Joseph Peart said the city is required to bid out qualifications for projects to utilize the federal funds. Peart said Bleyl was the only firm to submit its statement of qualifications.
SHENANDOAH, TX
mocomotive.com

SEVERAL UNRESTRAINED CHILDREN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH

Wednesday evening at 6:44 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable and a Splendora Patrol unit came upon a crash that had just occurred at Fostoria Road and I-69. East Montgomery County Fire responded along with Splendora Police and mult…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/several-unrestrained-children-seriously-injured-in-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Summer heats up across Montgomery County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Summertime heat is on across Montgomery County, with highs Wednesday in the mid-90s. The forecast for Thursday through Sunday calls for highs in the upper-90s to around 100 with hot and sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County sets public hearing, discuss $4.66M in housing, community programs for low- to moderate-income residents

Fort Bend County will conduct a public hearing June 14 at 1 p.m. at the county courthouse at 401 Jackson St., Richmond, as per the process for developing the fiscal year 2022 Consolidated Annual Action Plan for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding, said Carol Borrego, director of community development for the county.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

U.S. 290 closed in both directions near Cypress this weekend

Road work along U.S. 290 in Greater Houston on Friday will likely snarl traffic for unsuspecting drivers, and the headache could last all weekend. Both the inbound and outbound lanes of U.S. 290 between Mueschke Road and Barker Cypress Road, a busy three-mile stretch of the Northwest Freeway in the heart of the Cypress suburb, will be closed as of 9 p.m. Friday. Drivers will be detoured to the frontage road, according to Emily Black, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation, which is heading up the roadwork through a contractor.
CYPRESS, TX
cw39.com

‘Operation Slowdown’ is underway in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Fort Bend County is partnering with TxDOT for “Operation Slowdown” to put a pause on the number of fatalities on our roadways. Beginning June 7 and running through June 21, the Sheriff`s Patrol unit is stepping up enforcement on Fort Bend roadways to remind motorists to follow posted speed limits and drive safely.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Juneteenth celebrations take shape around Montgomery County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With song, history, unity and more several events across Montgomery County will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday June 18. The date of June 19, 1865, which was later shortened to “Juneteenth,” marks the announcement of General Order No. 3 by...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Conroe plan to de-annex land will end double taxation for Montgomery residents

The city of Conroe approved the de-annexation of several parcels of land Thursday that will end the double taxation of property owners in Montgomery. As part of that action, the city paid Emergency Service District No. 2 $201,910.16 making the city of Conroe the sole taxing agency with the city providing fire services for the area. ESD No. 2 is the Montgomery Fire Department.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR JUNE 7, 2022

ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING W…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-jail-bookings-for-june-7-2022/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy