ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-6 cents; corn up 5-6 cents; soy up 1-2

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents * Wheat stepped back overnight after prior session gains, as...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower after rising near record highs

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures stumbled on Friday in a setback after rising near a record high during the previous session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department, in a monthly report, lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending stocks of U.S. soybeans to 205 million bushels from 235 million. For the 2022/23 marketing year, the soybean stocks estimate was cut to 280 million from 310 million. * Analysts were expecting the USDA's report to show soy ending stocks of 218 million for 2021/22 and 307 million for 2022/23. * The USDA also raised its estimate for 2021/22 exports. Traders said the increase was already factored into the market. * CBOT July soybean futures lost 23-1/2 cents to end at $17.45-1/2 a bushel. * July soybeans on Thursday peaked at $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and just a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures were up $1.70 at $429.10 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil lost 1.82 cents to end at 80.81 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

K.C. wheat jumps on reduced U.S. crop forecast; CBOT wheat eases

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - K.C. hard red wheat futures ended higher on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic production estimate for the crop, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat eased. * The USDA, in a monthly report, pegged hard red winter wheat production at 582 million bushels. That was down from its May estimate of 590 million bushels and below analysts' expectations for 585 million. * Projections for U.S. soft red winter wheat and white winter wheat production increased from May. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1/2-cent lower at $10.70-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 8-3/4 cents at $11.62-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 2-1/2 cents to $12.21-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt buys 3.9 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing 2021 figure

June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman told Reuters on Sunday. Kamal Hashim added that the procured amount included 200,000...
WORLD
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

House Democrats unveil ‘lower food and fuel costs’ bill

The House could vote as early as next week on an omnibus bill that would allow summertime sale of E15, create a special investigator’s office at the USDA to enforce fair-play laws in meatpacking, and help farmers adopt so-called precision agriculture technology. The legislative amalgam was titled the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, though the senior Republican on the House Agriculture Committee said it would accomplish neither.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

May 2022 tractor, combine sales dip below five-year average

For the first time since March 2020, U.S. tractor and combine sales fell below the five-year average last month. Canadian sales were able to remain above the average, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 14.5% in May compared to 2021. Self-propelled combine...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

U.S. soy stocks outlook cut as exports rise

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday. The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 10, 2022

1. Soybeans rally yesterday hitting many new contract highs but have moved lower this morning. On Thursday, soybean futures led the rally with many new contract highs in place ahead of today’s USDA report. “July soybeans were up 29 cents at close with November up 14 cents. July corn...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Moving Average#Cbot Trends Wheat#Gmt#Ukrainian
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures end lower in turnaround from rallies

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, a session after prices reached multi-week highs, brokers said. The market was due to pull back after climbing 6% since dropping on May 31 to their lowest price since October, brokers said. Strong demand from packers for a limited supply of cattle supported the gains, along with firm cash prices this week, analysts said.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports now nearing 2 mln tonnes/month -EU commissioner

WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports are rising and nearing 2 million tonnes per month now, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said on Friday. "According to information from Ukraine, the export of grains is gradually rising and nearing two million tonnes per month currently," Wojciechowski said during...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Lawmakers mull margin protection, permanent disaster program for crops

Concerned by rising production costs and the longevity of sky-high commodity prices, farm-state lawmakers floated margin protection for crop growers and standby farm disaster programs on Thursday for inclusion in the 2023 farm bill. However, farm bill funding may be tight, which could limit Congress’ ability to add new features to the farm program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

Summer is here; is drought coming?

Across the Corn Belt there were few changes to drought conditions in the seven-day period ending June 8. However, we’re entering a period of the growing season where that can change quickly, says Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan. June 1 marks the start of meteorological summer. If the normal warmer and dryer patterns of the season hit at the same time a thirsty crop is emerging, surface soil moisture can disappear quickly. Warm winds plus increased plant uptake can drive up the need for rain.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

High oil, wheat prices to burden Egypt with over $10 bln -finance minister

June 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices staying at $122 per barrel will cost the Egyptian budget $7.2 billion, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told CNBC Arabia on Sunday. Maiit said that higher global wheat prices and pressure on the Egyptian pound would burden the government with an additional $3 billion, CNBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-WTO chief warns of rocky road to deals amid 'polycrisis'

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Dutch gov't sets targets to cut nitrogen pollution, farmers to protest

AMSTERDAM, June 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday laid out targets for reducing nitrogen pollution in some areas by up to 70% by 2030 - the latest attempt to solve a problem that has plagued the country for years. Farm and agriculture organizations said the targets were not...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

KYIV/LVIV - Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. CANADA-SECURITY/. Canadian police probe possible bomb threat to parliament - source. OTTAWA - Canadian police...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain will set out its first national food strategy on Monday, focused on increasing domestic production to boost food security rather than on tackling obesity after a recommendation to tax salt and sugar in processed food was rejected. The government said Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

French sugar maker Cristal Union posts 40% profit rise

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a net profit of 97 million euros ($102 million) in the 2021/22 financial year, up from 69 million euros a year earlier. Its turnover was up 6.4% at 1.8 billion euros in the year to Jan....
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, June 11, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about the USDA Supply and Demand Report, legislation for agriculture, and drought conditions across the Corn Belt. Friday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) show a drop in both old and new crop U.S. ending soybean stocks compared to a month ago and trade expectations.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy