CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-6 cents; corn up 5-6 cents; soy up 1-2

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures stumbled on Friday in a setback after rising near a record high during the previous session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department, in a monthly report, lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending stocks of U.S. soybeans to 205 million bushels from 235 million. For the 2022/23 marketing year, the soybean stocks estimate was cut to 280 million from 310 million. * Analysts were expecting the USDA's report to show soy ending stocks of 218 million for 2021/22 and 307 million for 2022/23. * The USDA also raised its estimate for 2021/22 exports. Traders said the increase was already factored into the market. * CBOT July soybean futures lost 23-1/2 cents to end at $17.45-1/2 a bushel. * July soybeans on Thursday peaked at $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and just a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures were up $1.70 at $429.10 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil lost 1.82 cents to end at 80.81 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)

