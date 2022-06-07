ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Tunisia to start food and energy subsidy cuts next year

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

TUNIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia will start next year gradual cuts in energy and food subsidies coupled with financial transfers to vulnerable families, the government said on Tuesday, announcing a key reform demanded by international lenders. Tunisia is in talks...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Indonesia to allow more palm oil exports with extra charges-minister

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government will allow exporters that have not joined its bulk cooking oil distribution programme to ship palm oil by paying a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. The move is part...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt buys 3.9 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing 2021 figure

June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman told Reuters on Sunday. Kamal Hashim added that the procured amount included 200,000...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Indonesia issues export permits for about 460,000 T palm oil -official

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued export permits for about 460,000 tonnes of palm oil products as of June 9, Oke Nurwan, a senior trade ministry official said on Friday. The volume expanded from around 302,000 tonnes on Sunday. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Dutch gov't sets targets to cut nitrogen pollution, farmers to protest

AMSTERDAM, June 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday laid out targets for reducing nitrogen pollution in some areas by up to 70% by 2030 - the latest attempt to solve a problem that has plagued the country for years. Farm and agriculture organizations said the targets were not...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Subsidy#Ugtt Union#Tunisian
Agriculture Online

High oil, wheat prices to burden Egypt with over $10 bln -finance minister

June 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices staying at $122 per barrel will cost the Egyptian budget $7.2 billion, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told CNBC Arabia on Sunday. Maiit said that higher global wheat prices and pressure on the Egyptian pound would burden the government with an additional $3 billion, CNBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Indian oil firms to compensate ethanol makers for higher energy costs

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers have agreed to provide monetary relief to sugar mills and other producers of ethanol to compensate for high energy costs to boost biofuel production, according to a letter written by the companies to manufacturers. India, the world's third biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia eases export rules further to 'flush out' palm oil stocks

* Exports allowed for non-members with $200/T fee -minister * Firms can ship 5 times domestic sales volume during 'transition' * Farmers struggling while refiners' inventory high (Recasts, adds new details on export acceleration) By Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia is further easing rules to allow more companies to export palm oil, an official said on Friday, aiming to ease bottlenecks and swelling inventories caused by an export ban and regulatory changes implemented to maintain domestic supply. The world's top palm oil exporter allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keeping runaway prices in check amid growing domestic discontent. But exports have been slow to restart, with confusion over procedural issues and new requirements for firms to join a government bulk cooking oil distribution programme, where a portion of their product goes to the domestic market before export permits can be granted. Companies that had not joined the programme, however, would still be allowed to ship palm oil, providing they pay a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. Luhut said the latest concession was to "flush out" and reduce high palm oil inventories that have prevented refiners from buying more palm fruits from farmers, part of its new "acceleration programme". Indonesia aims to export at least 1 million tonnes of palm oil products by July 31 under the scheme. Luhut also said the government would also allow companies to export five times the amount of palm oil they have sold domestically during a "transition period". That compares with a previous three times ratio. The finance ministry raised the maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 a tonne for when government reference prices are above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters on Friday showed. Previously the maximum export tax was $200 a tonne for when the CPO price was above $1,250. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said on Tuesday that while the maximum export tax would be increased, the export levy would be slashed so that the combined ceiling for both would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne to encourage shipments. The reduction in the export levy has not yet been announced. Below are the changes to export tax rates for CPO ($ per tonne): CPO reference Pvs tax New tax rates price rates Up to 1,000 unchanged from pvs structure >1,000-1,050 93 124 >1,050-1,100 116 148 >1,100-1,150 144 178 >1,150-1,200 166 201 >1,200-1,250 183 220 >1,250-1,300 200 240 >1,300-1,350 250 >1,350-1,400 260 >1,400-1,450 270 >1,450-1,500 280 >1,500 288 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty and Tom Hogue)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia raises palm oil export tax but still aims to increase shipments

(Recasts and adds details, background) JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised its maximum export tax for crude palm oil by 44% on Friday but reductions in another levy are expected to reduce overall fees to send palm oil products overseas and encourage export shipments. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban aimed at shoring up local supplies of cooking oil and keeping runaway prices in check. But it is making various changes to its exports rules, including reducing the total export tax and levy. A trade ministry official said the lower combined export palm tax and levy is expected to encourage palm oil exports. Shipments, though, have been slow to restart after the ban was lifted. Exporters still face hurdles with new requirements designed to ensure domestic supply, and the bottlenecks have irked farmers, who have struggled to sell palm fruits, with many storage tanks at mills full. This week, Indonesia also launched an export acceleration scheme aimed at shipping at least 1 million tonnes of palm oil products by July 31. On Friday, Indonesia's Ministry of Finance raised the maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 a tonne for when government reference prices are above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters showed. Previously the maximum export tax was $200 a tonne for CPO when the price was above $1,250. The export tax change was made "to support domestic price stability and availability of palm oil products, CPO, and its derivatives," increase government income and make it easier to adjust to international pricing moves, the document said. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said on Tuesday that while the maximum export tax would be increased the export levy would be slashed so that the combined ceiling for both would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne. The reduction in the export levy has not yet been announced. Below are the changes to export tax rates for CPO ($ per tonne): CPO reference Pvs tax New tax rates price rates Up to 1,000 unchanged from pvs structure >1,000-1,050 93 124 >1,050-1,100 116 148 >1,100-1,150 144 178 >1,150-1,200 166 201 >1,200-1,250 183 220 >1,250-1,300 200 240 >1,300-1,350 250 >1,350-1,400 260 >1,400-1,450 270 >1,450-1,500 280 >1,500 288 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Tunisia
Agriculture Online

TABLE-China's current corn supplies in the market ample -ministry

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China's corn supplies in the market are quite ample, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Supplies were boosted as farmers sold their inventories and logistics improved with effective control of COVID outbreaks, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in its monthly crop report. Feed demand was edging up thanks to stable pig production capacity and a decline in wheat feeding, while industrial consumption of the grain was seen as stable, according to the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. The ministry's estimates for 2022/23 corn output, consumption and imports were unchanged from last month. Its forecasts for China's soybean imports and consumption in the year 2022/23 were also the same as May. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2020/2021 2021/22 June 2021/22 May 2022/23 June Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 41.264 43.324 42.524 42.524 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 260.66 272.55 272.56 272.56 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 29.56 20 18 18 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 8.06 4.83 0.04 0.04 0.00% tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 9.882 8.4 9.933 9.933 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 19.6 16.4 19.48 19.48 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 99.78 93 95.2 95.2 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 113.26 109.34 112.87 112.87 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.06 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 6.06 -0.02 1.66 1.66 0.00% tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks 7.36 7.6 7.3 7.2 -1.37% (mln tonnes) Planted acreage 3.17 3.028 3.034 3.034 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 5.91 5.73 5.74 5.74 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 2.75 2 2.05 2.05 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 8.4 8.1 8.05 8.05 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% tonnes) Ending Stocks (mln 7.6 7.2 7.02 6.92 -1.42% tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 1.453 1.316 1.362 1.362 0.00% (mln hectares) Cane 1.191 1.163 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.153 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output (mln 10.67 9.72 10.35 10.35 0.00% tonnes) Cane sugar 9.13 8.86 9.21 9.21 0.00% Beet sugar 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln 6.34 4.5 5 5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 15.5 15.5 15.6 15.6 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 1.38 -1.46 -0.43 -0.43 0.00% tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln 28.64 28.15 29.25 29.25 0.00% tonnes) Soybean oil 17.14 16.16 16.75 16.75 0.00% Rapeseed 5.72 6.05 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut oil 3.37 3.45 3.45 3.45 0.00% Imports (mln 10.74 7.43 8.43 8.43 0.00% tonnes) Palm oil 5.02 4 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 1.3 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 1.23 0.8 1.2 1.2 0.00% Consumption (mln 36.35 36.34 36.34 36.34 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 2.76 -1.03 1.07 1.07 0.00% tonnes) * CASDE includes beginning and ending stocks for cotton, which Reuters assumes includes cotton held in state reserves. Therefore, ending stocks cited in this table are the beginning stocks plus the latest year's crop and imports, minus consumption and exports. For all other products, CASDE includes only the balance at the end of the crop year. This appears to be the result of the crop output plus imports minus consumption and exports. (Reporting by Hallie Gu; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. cuts soy supply outlook, raises corn, wheat stocks view

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday. But corn supplies were estimated to be bigger than earlier...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-WTO chief warns of rocky road to deals amid 'polycrisis'

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Why India holds the key to global rice market outlook

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - India's surprise decision to ban wheat exports has raised concerns about potential curbs on rice exports as well, prompting rice traders to step up purchases and place atypical orders for longer-dated deliveries. Government and trade officials have said India, the world's biggest exporter of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain will set out its first national food strategy on Monday, focused on increasing domestic production to boost food security rather than on tackling obesity after a recommendation to tax salt and sugar in processed food was rejected. The government said Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months on strong demand

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were poised for their biggest weekly jump in two months, despite a dip in prices on Friday, as robust demand and delayed U.S. planting underpinned the tight supply situation. Wheat gained ground and the market was in track for its first weekly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hovers near record high as U.S. cuts supply outlook

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Monday, with the market rising for five out of six sessions and trading close to last week's all-time high, supported by a U.S. forecast of lower inventories. Wheat jumped 1.5% as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures end lower in turnaround from rallies

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, a session after prices reached multi-week highs, brokers said. The market was due to pull back after climbing 6% since dropping on May 31 to their lowest price since October, brokers said. Strong demand from packers for a limited supply of cattle supported the gains, along with firm cash prices this week, analysts said.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Investment platforms face hangover after pandemic party

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The trillion-dollar retail investment express is losing steam, dampening the fortunes of British trading platforms that boomed during lockdowns on the back of a meme stocks frenzy. Many stock-pickers are steering clear of a turbulent market as living costs rise and the economy teeters, squeezing...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower after rising near record highs

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures stumbled on Friday in a setback after rising near a record high during the previous session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department, in a monthly report, lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending stocks of U.S. soybeans to 205 million bushels from 235 million. For the 2022/23 marketing year, the soybean stocks estimate was cut to 280 million from 310 million. * Analysts were expecting the USDA's report to show soy ending stocks of 218 million for 2021/22 and 307 million for 2022/23. * The USDA also raised its estimate for 2021/22 exports. Traders said the increase was already factored into the market. * CBOT July soybean futures lost 23-1/2 cents to end at $17.45-1/2 a bushel. * July soybeans on Thursday peaked at $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and just a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures were up $1.70 at $429.10 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil lost 1.82 cents to end at 80.81 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

May 2022 tractor, combine sales dip below five-year average

For the first time since March 2020, U.S. tractor and combine sales fell below the five-year average last month. Canadian sales were able to remain above the average, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 14.5% in May compared to 2021. Self-propelled combine...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

K.C. wheat jumps on reduced U.S. crop forecast; CBOT wheat eases

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - K.C. hard red wheat futures ended higher on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic production estimate for the crop, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat eased. * The USDA, in a monthly report, pegged hard red winter wheat production at 582 million bushels. That was down from its May estimate of 590 million bushels and below analysts' expectations for 585 million. * Projections for U.S. soft red winter wheat and white winter wheat production increased from May. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1/2-cent lower at $10.70-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 8-3/4 cents at $11.62-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 2-1/2 cents to $12.21-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy