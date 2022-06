ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- Aberdeen City Councilwoman Tiffany Langer has formally denied allegations that she ever changed her residency from Aberdeen to Fargo, N.D. A civil complaint was filed May 24 by David and Julie Shultis seeking a writ of prohibition. The complaint asserts that Langer moved from Aberdeen to...

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO