VT Baseball’s Super Regional to start Friday at 3 p.m.

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. If on or near Claytor Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Radford; Floyd; Pulaski; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia The southwestern City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia Central Carroll County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 535 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fries to Galax, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Radford Galax Hillsville Indian Valley Patterson Willis and Allisonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO