Blacksburg, VA

VT Baseball’s Super Regional to start Friday at 3 p.m.

By Clark Palmer
wfirnews.com
 2 days ago

The NCAA has released TV listings and times for...

wfirnews.com

gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech baseball: The schedule for Super Regional is here

The most outstanding season in Virginia Tech’s baseball history will continue for one more weekend in Blacksburg. The Hokies are set to host the Oklahoma Sooners beginning Friday in a best-of-three series, with the winner of the Super Regional advancing to the College World Series. Last weekend at English...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Football Recruiting Notes 6/9/22

Things have been picking up on the recruiting trail with Virginia Tech hosting numerous visits and getting ready for their biggest visit weekend of the year outside of maybe the Spring Game to date, and a whole lot more happening surrounding Hokies recruiting. So with that said, here are our...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Game times announced for Blacksburg Super Regionals

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech’s first appearance at Super Regionals will be an afternoon affair, at least for the first two contests of the best-of-three series. The NCAA announced that Game 1 between the Hokies and Oklahoma will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday while Game 2 will take place Saturday at noon. The start time for a potential Game 3 is to be determined, depending on the results of the other Super Regionals around the country.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Virginia Tech Baseball hammers all doubts

Tech’s powerful offense, led by sophomore outfielder Jack Hurley, raised the eyebrows of college baseball fans around the country for its tendency to rip through the staunch pitching staffs of the ACC. The casual observers outside of this program may have had low expectations for this roster, but that did not curb the belief of this united group of Hokies.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Cole Beck chases NCAA championship with Hokies sprint relay team

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Among the dozen Hokies competing at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field championships is a relay team poised to make history. And it’s led by Cole Beck, who has golden expectations. “Anything less than winning is going to be a disappointment for sure,” Beck...
BLACKSBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Raiders softball and baseball teams win state openers

Fans of the Appomattox Raiders softball and baseball teams should get ready to fill up their gas tanks (gasp!) and travel to Salem on Friday as both teams won their respective Class 2 State Quarterfinal games Tuesday night at Appomattox County High School. The softball team defeated Tazewell 5-0, and...
APPOMATTOX, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech LB Reid Pulliam Enters The Transfer Portal

After being suspended for spring practice as reported by multiple media members, Virginia Tech early enrollee LB Reid Pulliam has entered the transfer portal as first reported by VT Scoop. Pulliam has his full eligibility remaining though his entrance to the transfer portal now after the May 1st deadline means...
Smith Mountain Eagle

The Copper Cove Golf Club readies for summer season

In March 2021, The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy was purchased from McConnell Golf by an organization called McFreyVo Three LLC, which wasted little time in rebranding the facility as the Copper Cove Golf Club. The new ownership group, consisting of longtime Westlake Golf and Country Club PGA...
HARDY, VA
WFXR

Are you up to the Virginia Bass Slam Challenge?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you ready for the Virginia Bass Slam Challenge? It is no secret that Virginia is home to some of the finest bass fishing in the country. Now, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants to bring even more attention to the fishery. That is why the DWR is launching […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews new Roanoke restaurant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two locations of a new Virginia restaurant have opened: Los Amigos Bar & Grill. One is off Williamson Road; there is another at Smith Mountain Lake. The Latin American cuisine is billed as fresh, non-GMO, gluten-free and organic. Owner Jimmy Santos is from Honduras and has...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Actor takes new role at Randolph College

What business does an actor have running a college?. “The thing about the theater is that it’s a very collaborative process,” said Sue Ott Rowlands, who moves into the President’s House at Randolph College in Lynchburg on July 1. “And so we work in teams on every production. And I think that really informs my leadership style. I think it is collaborative and does focus on teamwork and team building.
RANDOLPH, VA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NRVNews

Thompson, Roger Leon

Roger Leon Thompson, 78. of Christiansburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Roger was a devoted husband, father and friend. He brought a smile to everyone he was around, and he never knew a stranger. His humor kept everyone guessing about what he would say or do next, but you knew it would be memorable.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Video Update Of Caesars Casino Construction Site In Danville, Virginia

The folks at DJ Riddle and G Money just uploaded a video on their Youtube channel with drone video footage of the coming Caesars Casino site in Danville, Virginia. The former spot of the Dan River Textile plant is undergoing demolition and clearing to pave the way for casino and hotel construction. The only way you could get get a better view of what is happening there is if you were Superman himself and could fly around peering at it all, but you are not so this drone video footage is the next best thing. “Progress may appear slow but the amount of concrete pads removed since the last update is substantial. Hope you Enjoy,” reads the description for the video on Youtube.
DANVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Virginia should revisit Amtrak study

Extension of Virginia’s state-supported Amtrak railroad service from Roanoke to Bristol could cost up to $1.5 billion while attracting up to 15,500 riders annually, according to a new study by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Plans are already under way to extend passenger rail service to...
WSLS

Occasional, scattered showers and storms develop Tuesday, Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been spoiled the last three days with cool, refreshing mornings and comfortably warm afternoons. A slow-moving front will change that Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s not to say it will be wet the entire time, but there will be the chance for occasionally scattered showers and storms.
Loudwire

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Unveils 16 More Artists, Others Still To Be Announced

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival will be returning to Virginia for its second run this September. With one of the largest lineups of any rock and metal festival in 2021, this year's bill has been highly anticipated. They've unveiled 16 more artists on the lineup, and confirmed that more will be announced in the coming months.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Radford, Floyd, Pulaski, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. If on or near Claytor Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Radford; Floyd; Pulaski; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia The southwestern City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia Central Carroll County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 535 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fries to Galax, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Radford Galax Hillsville Indian Valley Patterson Willis and Allisonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

