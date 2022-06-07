ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us about favourite gardens to visit in the UK – and perhaps win a holiday voucher

 5 days ago
Photograph: Jacky Parker Photography/Getty Images

From alliums to agapanthus, poppies to peonies, June is perhaps the best time to see spectacular blooms in UK parks and gardens. We’d love to hear about your favourite places for enjoying flowers, particularly less well-known estates and landscape gardens. They could be parks, smaller privately owned houses and cottages that open up to show off their gardens, or stately homes with a story.

Please share details about particular species of flowers, the design of the garden and any interesting history about the local landscape and the garden’s owners and designers.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition. Also, you must tell us you own the copyright for the photo.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by travel expert Tom Hall, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe in the paper, too.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on 14 June at 9am BST

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here

