Tennessee to play Maryland in Hall of Fame Invitational

By Ken Lay
 5 days ago
Tennessee will play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational for the second consecutive season in Brooklyn, New York.

Tennessee will play Maryland on Dec.11 at Barclays Center.

Tennessee and the Terrapins will play one of four games in the event.

Other games scheduled include: Oklahoma State-Virginia Tech, Iona-St. Bonaventure and Massachusetts-Hofstra.

Ticket information and game times will be released at a later date.

The Vols and Maryland have previously played four times and have split those meetings.

Tennessee won at home in 1949 and 1963, while Maryland prevailed in 1980.

The Terrapins won the last meeting between the two schools in 1984. The contest was played in Anchorage, Alaska.

