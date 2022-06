MURRAY, KY — Two people have been arrested and a Murray man is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday night in Murray. The collision happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on South 16th Street near Johnson Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man in the roadway, suffering from serious injuries. The man was taken from the scene by emergency medical responders and then flown to a hospital. The Murray Police Department says officers received information from the public on Sunday that helped identify and find the vehicle investigators believe hit the victim.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO