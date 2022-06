The latest Iowa fishing report is out for the week. Here’s how things look for Northwest Iowa. This week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the 70s and 80s which should start to raise water temperatures quicker. Most area lake temperatures are in the upper 60s to 70s. Water clarity is fairly good on most area lakes. Bass and panfish are moving to shallower water from the basins, making shore and dock fishing easier. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO