Dallas, TX

The City Of Dallas Is Hiring For Jobs That Don't Require A Degree & Still Pay Over $40K

By Brittany Cristiano
 5 days ago
Texas job openings are a hot market right now, there's no denying that. A chunk of those is coming from the many city of Dallas job listings that are waiting to be filled right now.

City government departments, like Building Services and the City Controller's Office, are hiring new employees with all sorts of experience requirements. There are even a few jobs where a college degree isn't required, and they each pay over $40,000.

Here are four open positions that aren't requiring a baccalaureate right now!

Payroll Analyst

Salary: $49,805 - $62,256

Division: City Controller's Office

Who Should Apply: It may not require a college degree, but you must have three years of experience dealing with Time and Attendance for a company.

This position will lead the payroll team, so applicants should have a deep understanding of payroll operations and timekeeping.

Senior Office Assistant-Accounts Payable (Non-Civil Service)

Salary: $37,165 - $46,457

Division: City Controller's Office

Who Should Apply: This job is for the expert clerk with at least four years of administrative experience. The senior office assistant is tasked with overseeing the City Controller's Office's daily clerical functions.

Building Controls Specialist

Salary: $49,805 - $62,256

Division: Building Services

Who Should Apply: You must have five years of experience with HVAC systems, lighting controls, or building operations, or an HVAC associate's degree to replace three of those years. Either way, the candidate must be ready to maintain and troubleshoot buildings all across the city!

Executive Assistant

Salary: $54,910 - $68,638

Division: Management Services

Who Should Apply: The executive assistant is the city of Dallas office's go-to person for all things administrative, so you should have at least seven years of office experience and a high school diploma. That might look like a hefty number but different degree levels can shave off a few of those years if you don't have the experience.

Comments / 13

Mike Duffy
4d ago

While you pay tolls on roads you already paid for to get to these wonderful jobs and pay the parking meters to work! Really enthusiastic to hurry and get there!

Reply
3
Sgt. Grammar
5d ago

Almost enough to afford a van down by the river! If you save up and budget wisely.

Reply
6
Drogo420D
4d ago

Lmfao and at 40k where exactly are you gunna live in Dallas?? Texas wages are really something else.

Reply
3
